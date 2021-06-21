Two women and a five-year-old boy died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Monday morning, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two men who were injured have been taken to Sivakasi government hospital for treatment.

The blast took place inside a house in Kalaignar Colony in Sattur, about 20 kilometres away from the firecracker manufacturing hub of Sivakasi. The house belonged to one of the injured person, identified as 25-year-old Surya. He was involved in illegal manufacturing of firecrackers, according to The News Minute.

The blast took place around 8.30 am, following which firefighters from Sattur and neighbouring Vembakottai town were engaged in dousing the blaze caused due to the explosion. Officials said that it was too early to ascertain the number of people involved in running this unit as they operated without a license.

On Sunday, the National Green Tribunal directed the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a “capacity assessment” in Virudhunagar district, PTI reported. The assessment was for another incident of explosion which killed 19 workers at a firecracker factory in the district in February.

“Capacity assessments” are carried out to find out how much natural resources can be drawn from an area without the risk of degrading the environment.