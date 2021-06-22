A 22-year-old woman was found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Sasthamnada near Sasthamkotta in Kerala’s Kollam district on Monday, reported The News Minute. Vismaya V Nair’s husband S Kiran Kumar surrendered before the Sooranad police on Monday night.

The woman’s family has alleged that it was a case of murder. They added that Nair, who was a final-year Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery student, was assaulted for dowry on multiple occasions.

The police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Nair’s family, and said that Kumar was being investigated. They added that more people will be called in for questioning in the case.

Two days before her death, Nair had sent messages to her cousin detailing the brutal domestic violence by her husband. In her messages to her cousin, Nair said that she has not told anyone else about the assault. She also shared photos with her cousin showing injuries on her face, shoulder and hands, according to The News Minute.

Her father Trivikraman Nair alleged that his daughter had been tortured by Kumar. “At the time of marriage, I had given 100 sovereigns of gold, 1.20 acres of land and a new car,” he told reporters. “However, he was torturing my daughter, demanding more money. As the car, which was gifted to the couple, was bought after availing a loan, I could not meet his demand for more money.”

The woman’s father said the new car was worth Rs 11 lakh. “But Kiran used to harass my daughter saying that that car does not fit for his status,” he added. “He wanted the car to be sold and the money given to him.”

Nair and Kumar got married in May 2020. Kumar was once taken to the police station after he had hit Nair in front of her parents. However, the police insisted that both the sides should reach a compromise.

After that assault, Nair went back to her house. However, she again started to live with Kumar since three months ago. After that, Nair severed her ties with her father and brother. She, however, told her mother about instances of assault in the last three months.

Nair’s death has sparked outrage in the state. The state women’s commission has sought a report from the police, according to The Indian Express.