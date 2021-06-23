A 47-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was beaten up by the police in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district, reported The News Minute. Special Sub-Inspector Periyasami has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The deceased, A Murugesan, was beaten up by Periyasami at the Pappinaickenpatti check post on Tuesday morning as two other officers stood and watched the thrashing. A video of the incident making rounds on social media shows the special sub-inspector beating Murugesan with a baton till he falls unconscious even as the friends of the deceased plead with the police officer to let him go.

Murugesan, a fruit seller by profession, can also be heard saying “please stop beating me, leave me” in the video clip, according to The News Minute.

Murugesan had travelled to Kallakurichi district with his friends and was returning to his village after consuming liquor, reported The New Indian Express. As the police stopped them at the check post, he had a verbal altercation with the officers.

Murugesan (40) from Idaiyarpatti, Attur in #Salem, who was under the influence of alcohol, fainted after beaten up by policemen at Pappanaickenpatti check post on Tuesday evening.



He was admitted to Salem GH and died on Wednesday morning.@xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/RjtebmfwiR — S Mannar Mannan (@mannar_mannan) June 23, 2021

After Murugesan fell unconscious, his friends took him to the primary healthcare centre in Thumbal village. He was later admitted to the government hospital at Attur town. However, doctors at the government hospital referred him to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Murugesan has a wife and two daughters. His wife has demanded strict action against all the police officers responsible for Murugesan’s death. Following his death, several local residents went to the Yethapur police station and demanded action against the officers.

Salem Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told The New Indian Express that a criminal case was registered against Periyasamy and he was arrested. He added that further investigation was underway.

In June 2020, a father and his son had died in police custody in the Thoothukudi district. Jayaraj and his son Bennix were taken into custody on June 19 last year for questioning as they had kept their mobile accessories shop open outside permitted hours during a lockdown. They were later sent to the Kovilpatti sub-jail. On June 22, Bennix complained of breathing problems and was admitted to a local government-run hospital. He later died at the facility. His father died the next day.

In its chargesheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation had said that the two were tortured by the police for more than seven hours. The chargesheet also stated that Jayaraj and Bennix were beaten so badly that blood was splattered on the walls. They were made to clean the blood with their clothes.