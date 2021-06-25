Coronavirus: India reports 51,667 new cases, 1,329 deaths in last 24 hours
The WHO said that groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as the elderly, may need annual vaccine boosters for protection against variants.
India reported 51,667 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,01,34,445. The country’s toll rose by 1,329 to 3,93,310. India’s tally of active cases stood at 6,12,868, while the number of recoveries reached 2,91,28,267.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 17.99 crore people and killed more than 38.98 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
11.54 am: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi questions government’s strategy to tackle the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus.
“Questions to the Modi government on Delta Plus variant,” he says in a tweet in Hindi. “Why is testing not being done to detect and control the strain? When will we get complete information on vaccine efficacy on the variant? What is the plan to control the strain during the third wave?”
11.51 am: The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia, or INSACOG, which conducts genome sequencing of Covid-19 infections, will hold a weekly review meeting on Friday, ANI reports citing sources. The status and spread of the Delta Plus variant is likely to be discussed during the meeting.
10.45 am: The Gujarat government has made it mandatory for managers, owners and staff of business/professional establishments to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by June 30, reports The Indian Express. This applies to 18 cities and towns are under night curfew. The deadline for the rest of the state is July 10.
10.40 am: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hints that the United Kingdom is close to allowing fully vaccinated people to travel abroad without restrictions, reports Reuters.
“I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we’ll be setting out a bit more later on,” Johnson tells reporters.
10.33 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath accuses “some people” of spreading misinformation during the second wave of pandemic in the state, reports The Indian Express. “People even went to the extent of saying that Covid-19 was out of control in Uttar Pradesh,” he adds.
Adityanath’s government faced severe criticism for failing to tackle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic effectively. Images of bodies of Covid patients floating in rivers or buried in sand along riverbeds had triggered outrage. Several BJP ministers and MLAs have also voiced grievances against their own government.
10.30 am: India says Covid-19 vaccine exports would depend on the country’s domestic needs, reports PTI.
“For the moment our priority remains on utilising made-in-India vaccines for our own vaccination programme which as you know has received a boost with the new phase of vaccination that was launched earlier this week on June 21,” says Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
9.21 am: The Gujarat government orders businesses in cities under curfew to vaccinate their employees by June 30 or face shutdowns, The Indian Express reports. The deadline for businesses in the rest of the state is July 10.
9.18 am: The Centre says its priority is to utilise made-in-India vaccines for the country’s inoculation drive, PTI reports.
9.14 am: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro claims his government never paid for or received doses of Bharat Biotech’s vaccine, amid allegations of irregularities in the deal, Reuters reports.
9.10 am: Groups most vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, such as the elderly, will need annual vaccine boosters for protection against variants, the World Health Organization estimates, according to Reuters.
8.40 am: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a grim milestone as Covid-19 cases tally in the state crossed the 60-lakh mark. The caseload stood at 60,07,431 after the state registered 9,844 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With 197 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,19,859.
- Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine was highly effective, around 90%, against the Delta variant of Covid-19, reported Reuters.
- The Meghalaya High Court held that forceful or mandatory vaccination violates the fundamental right to livelihood. The bench cited several court orders to highlight that vaccination by force has been discouraged. The bench’s order also highlighted matters concerning bodily autonomy.
- Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings lowered India’s growth forecast for the financial year 2021-2022, to 9.5%, from the earlier projected 11%. The ratings agency lowered the growth projection as a result of the lockdowns imposed in several states amid the second wave of Covid-19 in April and May.
- The Andhra Pradesh government cancelled the state board examinations for Class 10 and 12 after the Supreme Court reprimanded it for planning to go ahead with the tests. The court had said that the state government would be held responsible if anyone died due to the infection.
- The Supreme Court also directed states that have cancelled Class 12 exams to formulate an internal assessment scheme within 10 days and declare results by July 31.
- Brazilian federal prosecutors have begun investigation into a contract by the country’s health ministry to buy 20 million (2 crore) doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech. The comparatively high prices for Covaxin, which had not cleared regulatory hurdles, drew prosecutors’ attention to the deal signed in February.
- Congress leader Sonia Gandhi asked the party’s general secretaries to raise awareness amid hesitancy to get vaccinated against Covid-19.