Prices of petrol and diesel were increased on Saturday by 35 paise per litre, reported The Economic Times. The increase came after the rates were kept unchanged for one day.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 98.11 and diesel Rs 88.65 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 104.22 and diesel at Rs 96.16 for each litre.

Every litre of petrol will now cost Rs 99.19 and diesel Rs 93.23 in Chennai. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol was increased to Rs 97.97 and diesel Rs 91.50.

Fuel rates in India have been consistently rising and have surged at least 28 times since May 4. Petrol prices have crossed Rs 100 per litre in as many as seven states and Union Territories – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Ladakh and Karnataka.

State-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, revise the rates to align domestic fuel prices with the global crude rates.

