Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws marked seven months of their agitation at Delhi’s borders on Saturday, reported The Indian Express. The protestors have decided to march towards the national Capital from their respective locations.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has appealed to protesting farmers across all states to submit memorandums, addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind, to governors. The protest has been named “Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas [save agriculture, save democracy day]”.

“In the last seven months, farmer unions of India, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, organised one of the world’s largest and longest continuous protests,” said Darshan Pal of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. “Thousands have joined in from different parts of the country. We plan to intensify our stir as well.”

Farmer unions said that thousands were on their way to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and Sisauli areas. Saturday’s protest will reportedly be led by Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait.

“Farmers are on road for seven months but the dumb and deaf government has not responded to their demands. 10% people can’t afford to ignore the demand of 90% people,” Tikait said on Friday, according to The Hindu. “Farmers have once again assembled at the Delhi border. It is time that the government stop making it a matter of ego and listen to the annadata [food providers] of the country.”

As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three Metro stations of Yellow Line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday). — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said three stations will remain shut till 2 pm on Saturday.

“As advised by Delhi Police, in view of security reasons, three metro stations of yellow line namely, Vishwavidyalaya, Civil Lines and Vidhan Sabha will remain closed for public from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm tomorrow i.e, 26.06.2021 (Saturday),” the DMRC tweeted on Friday night.

A protest march has also been planned in United States’ Massachusetts state in support of the farmers protesting in India, according to The Indian Express.

On Friday, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union announced that they will begin a three-day protest in Patiala from August 9 if their demands are not addressed. Patiala is the hometown of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Farmers’ protest

Thousands of farmers have camped outside Delhi since November, demanding that the central government repeal the three laws that open up the country’s agriculture markets to private companies. The farmers have hunkered down with supplies that they say will last them for months, and have resolved to not leave until their demands are met.

The farmers fear the policies will make them vulnerable to corporate exploitation and would dismantle the minimum support price regime. The government, however, continues to claim that the three legislation are pro-farmer.

The central government and the farmers have held 11 rounds of talks on the matter since December, but no consensus has been reached so far.