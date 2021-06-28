Covid: India reports 46,148 new cases in last 24 hours, surpasses US in vaccines administered
India recorded 919 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 3,96,730.
India reported 46,148 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of infections since the outbreak of the pandemic in January 2020 to 3,02,79,331. The country’s toll rose by 919 to 3,96,730. India’s tally of active cases stood at 5,72,994, while the number of recoveries reached 2,93,09,607.
India has surpassed the United States in the Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far. India has administered 32,36,63,297 shots till Monday morning and the US has given 32,33,27,328 shots.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.10 crore people and killed more than 39.22 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.19 am: India has administered 17,21,268 Covid-19 vaccine doses on Sunday alone.
10.18 am: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the government is making efforts at the highest political and diplomatic levels to procure foreign Covid-19 vaccines, reports IANS.
10.16 am: The Bhutan government has sought help from India amid a ban on export of Covid-19 vaccine, reports The Hindu.
10.13 am: Indian drug firm Bharat Biotech is yet to begin supply for a batch of Covid-19 vaccines for its May order, according to an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, reports The Hindu.
10.12 am: Australia’s Covid-19 response panel is due to hold an emergency meeting today as outbreaks of the Delta variant have been reported across the country, reports Reuters.
10.08 am: Out of the 2.9 lakh Covid-19 patients in Mumbai surveyed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from January 1 to June 17, only 26 have contracted the virus after receiving the second vaccine dose and 10,500 after the first dose, reports The Indian Express. The survey was done to ascertain figures of infection after vaccination.
10.05 am: Health experts have cautioned authorities to ensure strong surveillance on four emerging variants of Covid-19 apart from the Delta plus strain, reports The Times of India.
10.01 am: The primary accused that set up Kolkata’s unauthorised Covid-19 vaccination camps in which beneficiaries were given fake vaccines has said that he had written to a pharmaceutical company for shots, reports The Indian Express. The police are now verifying his claim.
9.25 am: India’s active cases constitute 1.89% of it’s total cases, according to the Union health ministry.
9.20 am: India reports 46,148 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 3.02 crore. This is 7.7% lower than Sunday’s figures, when the country recorded 50,040 new infections. Meanwhile, the toll rises by 919 to 3,96,730.
9.15 am: Mizoram reports 233 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total cases to 19,324, reports ANI. The active cases stand at 4,370.
Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- India recorded 50,040 new coronavirus cases, pushing the infection tally in the country to 3,02,33,183 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. The toll climbed to 3,95,751 after 1,258 citizens died of the infection in the last 24 hours.
- Kerala reported 10,905 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 28,88,894. Kerala was the only state to have added more than 10,000 cases to the country’s tally on Sunday. The toll rose by 62 to 12,879. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested, jumped to 10.49%.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to overcome vaccine hesitancy and get inoculated against the coronavirus. He was addressing the country in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre for the slow pace of vaccination in the country, while taking a swipe at Modi’s programme.
- A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research has shown that if a third wave of the coronavirus hits India, it is likely to come late, the head of a government working group said. “We have a window period of six to eight months [before third wave] to immunise everybody in the country,” said NK Arora, chairperson of India’s Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
- AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford began new trials to test a modified vaccine against the Beta variant of the virus, which was first detected in South Africa. “Testing booster doses of existing vaccines and new variant vaccines is important to ensure we are best prepared to stay ahead of the pandemic coronavirus, should their use be needed,” said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford.