Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a slew of measures and schemes to boost the economy with a focus on healthcare and tourism sectors. Sitharaman announced eight economic relief measures, including four new ones.

The finance minister announced a Rs 1.1 lakh crore loan guarantee scheme for sectors affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Out of this, Rs 50,000 crore has been allotted to the healthcare sector and the remaining to others.

The guarantee scheme will cover the expansion of and new projects related to developing healthcare infrastructure in cities other than the eight metropolitans, Sitharaman said at a press briefing. Residents can take a loan of up to Rs 100 crore for a guaranteed duration of a maximum of three years under the scheme. The interest rate has been capped at 7.95%.

The finance minister said that the interest rate for the guarantee scheme for other sectors was limited at 8.25%, pointing out that the normal interest without guarantee cover is 10-11%.

In a bid to boost tourism, Sitharaman announced that the first 5 lakh tourist visas will be issued free of charge, once the government resumes issuing them. The scheme will be applicable till March 22 next year or till 5 lakh visas are issued.

Other announcements