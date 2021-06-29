A top-level commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, identified as Nadeem Abrar, was killed in a gunbattle with security forces at Maloora Parimpora area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police in the Union Territory said on Tuesday morning. Abrar was arrested by the Kashmir Police on Monday evening, according to the Hindustan Times.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site, the police said.

Abrar was serving as the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba in central Kashmir and was active since 2018, the police said. He was also linked to the killing of Special Police Officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife, and his daughter in Pulwama on Sunday.

The gun battle in Srinagar ensued on Monday evening after Abrar told the police, following his arrest, that he had kept an AK-47 rifle at his house.

“When the party was entering the house to recover the weapon, one of his associate hiding inside the house fired on the party,” Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

An assistant commandant, sub inspector and one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured during the operation, Kumar added.

#WATCH | J&K: Gunshots and explosions heard as an encounter is underway at Malhoora Parimpora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation.



Abrar was also allegedly involved in an attack on CRPF personnel at Lawaypora in March, according to the Hindustan Times. Three CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.