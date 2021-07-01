The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld a sessions court verdict convicting Abdul Rauf Merchant in the murder case of Gulshan Kumar, founder of music label T-Series, Live Law reported. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002.

A bench of Justices Sadhana Jadhav and NR Borkar set aside the lower court order acquitting his brother Abdul Rashid Merchant, and sentenced him to life imprisonment as well.

The court also upheld the acquittal of Ramesh Taurani, co-founder of rival music company TIPS.

“The appellant [Abdul Rauf Merchant] should not be entitled to remission,” the court said, according to Live Law. “He has criminal antecedents and continued in similar activities thereafter.”

The court noted that Abdul Rauf Merchant went absconding soon after Kumar’s murder in 1997 and could be arrested only in 2001. Later, he violated the furlough granted to him in 2009.

Kumar was shot dead in Mumbai on August 12, 1997, while coming out of a temple in the city’s Juhu area. The assailants fired 16 bullets at Kumar, killing him on the spot.

In its chargesheet, the Mumbai Police had named 26 people as accused in the case. Music composer Nadeem Akhtar Saifee was named as a co-conspirator, while Taurani was booked for abetment to murder, according to the Hindustan Times. Saifee managed to evade arrest and has been staying in the United Kingdom since the incident.

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Mumbai convicted Abdul Rauf Merchant of murder in April 2002. Rauf, an alleged aide of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was the only one to be convicted in the case.

In 2009, Abdul Rauf Merchant fled to Bangladesh after being granted furlough by the Bombay High Court. He was deported to India in 2016, after serving jail term in Bangladesh for trespassing and possessing a fake passport.

He then appealed to the Bombay High Court against his conviction and life sentence. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government moved court against the acquittal of Taurani and Abdul Rashid Merchant.