Coronavirus: India reports 46,617 daily new cases in last 24 hours, toll crosses 4 lakh
This was 4.4% lower than Thursday’s count of 48,786 infections.
India on Friday reported 46,617 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,04,58,251. This was 4.4% lower than Thursday’s count of 48,786 infections. The toll rose by 853 to 4,00,312.
Globally, the coronavirus disease has infected over 18.21 crore people and killed more than 39.45 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for the states and Union Territories.
Live updates
10.05 am: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has criticised the attacks on doctors amid the coronavirus crisis, reports The Hindu. He also points out Indian Medical Association’s data that over 798 doctors have died during the second wave of the pandemic.
“Why is it that the medical professionals are at the receiving end for someone else’s failure?” he says. “Issues such as insufficient number of medical professionals, infrastructure, medicines, outdated technologies, and government not giving priory to medical sector are issues of immediate concern.”
10 am: The United Arab Emirates has banned its citizens from travelling to several countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, due to the coronavirus situation, reports ANI.
9.59 am: Opposition parties in Kerala are demanding that the state government review the death tally, reports The Indian Express.
State Health Minister Veena George, however, claims that the government has nothing to hide. “We have a decentralised Covid-19 death reporting system,” she adds.
9.55 am: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the coronavirus cases in the United States rose 10% this week because of the Delta variant, reports NBC News.
“I expect that we are going to see the number of cases around the country going up as the delta variant spreads,” says Richard Besser, president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former acting director of the CDC. “The reason for that is that a significant number of people in America are still not vaccinated.”
9.50 am: Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung, who was being treated for the coronavirus disease at a hospital in Delhi, died on Thursday, reports PTI. He was also the advisor to the government for Information and Public Relations and the second legislator from Nagaland after CM Chang to have died due to the infection.
9.27 am: India reports 46,617 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 3,04,58,251. The toll rises by 853 to 4,00,312. As many as 2,95,48,302 people have recovered from the infection so far. The active caseload has dropped to 5,09,637.
9.22 am: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has informed the Bombay High Court that it has formulated draft guidelines to prevent fake Covid vaccination camps in the city, reports PTI.
The civic body says it has decided to appoint nodal officers, who will be responsible for monitoring the vaccination drive at private housing societies, offices, educational institutions and other premises.
9.20 am: US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson says that its single-shot coronavirus vaccine neutralises the Delta variant of the virus, which was reported in India and has been spreading across the world, reports Bloomberg.
A look at the developments from Thursday:
- India recorded 48,786 new coronavirus cases and 1,005 deaths in a span of 24 hours, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, the infection tally climbed to 3,04,11,634 and the toll to 3,99,459 since the pandemic broke out in January last year. There are currently 5,23,257 active cases in the country.
- The World Health Organization has said that any Covid-19 vaccine it has authorised for emergency use should be accepted by countries as restrictions on travel are eased. So far, the United Nations health body has approved Covid-19 vaccines of Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac for emergency use.
- Pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila said that it has applied for emergency use authorisation of ZyCov-D, its three-dose coronavirus vaccine. The company’s Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company expected to produce one crore vaccine doses per month from August onwards and five crore doses by December this year.
- The Karnataka government made it mandatory for passengers travelling to the state from Kerala to produce negative RT-PCR test certificates not older than 72 hours.
- World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the Delta plus variant of Covid-19 is not a “variant of concern” for the global health agency yet as the number of cases of the strain were still low.