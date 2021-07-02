A gunfight has been underway from the early hours of Friday in Hanjin village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

The gunbattle began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Rajpora area after receiving information about the presence of militants, the police told PTI. The militants opened fire at the security forces, who then retaliated.

#UPDATE | Encounter in Pulwama, J&K: One Army soldier lost his life, 4 terrorists trapped. The operation is still underway. — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

Four suspected militants have reportedly been taken into custody by security forces, according to ANI.

One soldier of the Indian Army was killed and another one was injured during the gunfight, PTI reported, citing an unidentified police officer. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The operation in Pulwama comes two days after three militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a gunbattle in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, according to India Today. One militant reportedly surrendered during the operation.