The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Police to register cases based on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission in connection with the violence that took place in the state in May, after the Assembly elections, Live Law reported.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal directed the West Bengal government to provide proper medical treatment to those injured in the incidents. The court also ordered authorities to conduct a second autopsy of Bharatiya Janata Party worker Avijit Sarkar, who was allegedly killed by the Trinamool Congress members during the clashes.

The bench, also comprising Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, issued a show-cause notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Kolkata) Rashid Munir Khan for failing to stop an attack on a NHRC committee member in Jadavpur area, Bar and Bench reported.

Atif Rasheed, vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities and a member of the NHRC panel, had alleged that some people chased and attacked him when he visited Jadavpur on June 29 to inquire into the violence, according to The Hindu.

The High Court also issued notice to the district magistrates and superintendents of police of certain areas, asking why contempt action should not be initiated against them for failing to prevent violence after polls.

The matter will be heard next on July 13.

The violence

West Bengal had witnessed a spell of violent incidents following Assembly election results on May 2. The BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress blamed each other for the deaths of multiple party workers. Various news reports put the toll between 11 and 14, but the police did not confirm the numbers.

On June 18, the High Court had directed the NHRC to set up a seven-member committee to probe the matter. NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra had set up the committee on June 21. On the same day, the High Court bench refused to recall its order asking the rights body to examine complaints. The West Bengal government had urged the court to recall or modify its order.

On June 30, the committee submitted a brief report to the High Court and sought more time to visit all violence-affected areas for a comprehensive document. The report was submitted in a sealed envelope and the High Court has refused to disclose the content or share a copy of it with the state government counsel.

The Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the Centre, the Election Commission of India and the West Bengal government on a petition seeking a Special Investigation Team inquiry into the violence. The petitioner, advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, alleged that Trinamool Congress supporters had raped women and looted the belongings of Hindus “for the simple reason that they had supported BJP” in the polls.