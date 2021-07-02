The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay proceedings in a sedition case against filmmaker Aisha Sultana, reported The Hindu. She is facing sedition charges for making statements against Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel for his decision to relax Covid-19 protocols.

On June 10, the police had booked Sultana for saying that the Centre was using Patel as a “bio-weapon” against the residents. The Lakshadweep unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party had filed a complaint accusing her of making “anti-national” comments “tarnishing the patriotic image of the central government” during a debate on a Malayalam news channel.

On Friday, Additional Solicitor General of India Aman Lekhi, appearing for the Lakshadweep administration, told the High Court that the investigation was at a preliminary stage and so there should be no interference with the case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Ashok Menon observed that the investigation in the case was in the early stages and the prosecution needed more time to collect evidence. The judge also asked the Lakshadweep administration and the police to inform the High Court about the progress of the investigation. Menon also allowed them to file a statement opposing Sultana’s plea.

Sultana had approached the Kerala High Court for quashing the sedition charges against her after she was granted anticipatory bail on June 25.

Controversy in Lakshadweep

A slew of regulations introduced by Patel have triggered a massive outcry among the residents of the Union Territory as well as Opposition parties.

The new regulations by Patel include a proposed cow slaughter ban, a preventive detention law in the Union Territory – which has one of the lowest crime rates in the country – and a draft law proposing sweeping changes in land development rules.

Opposition parties have criticised Patel’s decisions related to the Union Territory and have asked for his removal from the post. The parties accused him of harassing locals and destroying the heritage of the island territory. Politicians have also alleged that Patel, who had served as Gujarat home minister, has been targeting Lakshadweep’s large Muslim population.