The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party on Saturday elected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister of the state.

Dhami, the MLA from Khatima, was an officer on special duty to former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, reported NDTV.

He will be the third chief minister in BJP’s four-and-a-half-year rule in the state. On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat had resigned as the chief minister after being in the post for less than four months. He had taken oath on March 10 after his predecessor Trivendra Singh Rawat quit. Since Tirath Singh Rawat does not hold an Assembly seat, he had to be elected from one of the constituencies by September 10. He told reporters that he had resigned due to this requirement.

Apart from this, holding an election amid the coronavirus pandemic was also being seen as a difficult proposition as the Election Commission had faced criticism for conducting polls in five states and Union Territories during the second wave.