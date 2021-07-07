Lawyer Kitty Kumaramangalam, the wife of former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was murdered in her home in Delhi on Tuesday night, said the police.

Ingit Pratap Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (South West), told ANI that one person had been arrested while the search for two others was underway.

The arrested person, a 24-year-old washerman named Raju Lakhhan, and his associates came to Kitty Kumaramangalam’s house in South West Delhi’s Vasant Vihar on Tuesday night. When she opened the door, they overpowered her and dragged her to another room, said a domestic worker at the lawyer’s house, according to The Indian Express.

The domestic worker, Manju, alleged that they smothered Kumaramangalam when she tried to raise the alarm and fled with her money and jewellery.

Manju told the police that she untied Kumaramangalam’s hands after the accused fled the scene. She called the neighbours for help and they informed the police.

The police have formed multiple teams to arrest the accused, Singh told the newspaper. “We have informed her [Kumaramangalam’s] son in Bengaluru,” he added.