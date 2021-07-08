Congress leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh died early on Thursday, ANI reported. He was 87.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months. He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

Dr Janak Raj, the hospital’s superintendent, told the news agency that Singh’s health deteriorated two days ago and he was put on ventilator support. “He recovered from Covid-19 but had post-Covid issues like pneumonia,” Raj said. “He had diabetes and other health issues.”

Singh served as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh six times. He was a five-time MP and also served as the president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress in 1977, 1979, 1980 and from August to December 2012, according to PTI.

Politicians took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Singh.

“This is an irreparable loss for Himachal, which will never be compensated,” Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said. “His contribution in the development of Himachal is exemplary, which will never be forgotten.”

देवभूमि हिमाचल के 6 बार मुख्यमंत्री रहे हिमाचल के वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय वीरभद्र सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार हम सबके के लिए बेहद दुःख देने वाला है।



हिमाचल के लिए यह एक अपूर्णीय क्षति है,जिसकी भरपाई कभी नहीं होगी।



हिमाचल के विकास में उनका योगदान अनुकरणीय है,जिसे कभी भुलाया नहीं जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/MLyNvBSnpx — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 8, 2021

“With the passing of Virbhadra Singh ji, Himachal Pradesh has lost one of its greatest statesmen and most loved and admired leaders,” Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo tweeted. “It’s an irreparable loss not just for HP [Himachal Pradesh] but also Congress and Indian politics.”

With the passing of Virbhadra Singh ji, Himachal Pradesh has lost one of its greatest statesmen and most loved & admired leaders. It's an irreparable loss not just for HP but also @INCIndia & Indian politics. He passed away at 3:40 am today. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/UurF5pc0sp — TS Singh Deo (@TS_SinghDeo) July 8, 2021

Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera offered his condolences to Singh’s family. “Virbhadra Singh ji will forever be remembered as the architect of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.