Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it has “voluntarily agreed to put on hold” the application’s new privacy policy, reported Live Law.

The submission was made in the High Court, which was hearing WhatsApp’s appeal challenging a June 23 High Court order refusing to interfere with the Competition Commission of India’s investigation against the platform’s new privacy policy.

WhatsApp’s counsel Harish Salve on Friday said that the platform will continue to show the new privacy policy update from time to time.

On May 17, WhatsApp had said that it was trying to get users on board to accept the new policies, but in case they do not do so, their accounts will slowly be deleted. The platform had then said that there was no universal or uniform time limit after which it will start to delete accounts as each user would be dealt with on a case-to-case basis. The platform’s new privacy policy came into effect on May 15.

However, on May 25, WhatsApp clarified that it will not limit its functions for users who do not accept the new privacy policy.

In January, WhatsApp had sent its users a notification that it was preparing a new privacy policy, and it reserved the right to share some user data with Facebook.

However, after facing massive backlash and with millions of users moving to other messaging platforms such as Signal and Telegram, WhatsApp decided to defer the changes to May 15. The company said it will do more to clear misinformation about the policy.

Meanwhile, on June 3, the central government claimed before the Delhi High Court that messaging platform WhatsApp was acquiring “trick consent” from users for its new privacy policy. The Centre also argued that WhatsApp should stop sending the notifications to a user and claimed that the messaging platform’s actions were against “the very grain of prima facie opinion of the Competition Commission of India’s order” passed on March 24.

On May 14, in an affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court, WhatsApp had stated that the policy update was not mandatory and users had the option of deleting their account or not using it.

The affidavit also named a number of private companies, including Google, Microsoft, Zoom and Ola Cabs and state-owned companies Aarogya Setu, BHIM and IRCTC, which WhatsApp claimed have a privacy policy similar to its update. WhatsApp has also issued clarifications, in an attempt to assuage privacy concerns of users.