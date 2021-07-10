The police in Chhattisgarh have filed a sedition case against an Indian Police Service officer who was suspended in connection with a disproportionate assets case, PTI reported on Friday. GP Singh is accused of being part of a conspiracy against the government.

Chhattisgarh’s Anti Corruption Bureau and Economic Offences Wing had raided premises linked to Singh, the head of the state’s police training academy, from July 1 to July 3. Singh has previously served as the additional director general of both the agencies.

Officials claimed that they found assets worth around Rs 10 crore during the raids. Singh allegedly acquired these assets through benami or proxy transactions, according to The Indian Express. They also claimed to have discovered documents showing Singh’s alleged involvement in a conspiracy against the government and public representatives, according to PTI.

During the raids at Singh’s house, officials reportedly found torn pieces of paper with comments against political leaders written on them.

“These papers contained objectionable comments against leaders of reputed political parties along with detailed plans of conspiracy,” the first information report filed against Singh said, according to PTI. “Besides, secret assessments related to representatives and candidates of different assembly constituencies along with comments on serious issues of the concerned area were also written on it. The papers also contained critical comments on several government schemes, policies, social and religious issues.”

Apart from sedition, the police have charged Singh under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race or place of birth), Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

The suspended officer moved the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday, seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the case, The Indian Express reported. “He is just stating that his life is in danger as the entire police machinery is working with bias against him,” Singh’s lawyer told the court. “We are trying to urge the court to involve the CBI for a fair investigation.”