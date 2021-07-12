At least 16 people were killed on Sunday when lightning struck them on a hill near the Amer Fort in Rajasthan, reported ANI, citing the police. The incident took place when people were taking selfies at a watch tower amid rain in Jaipur.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said that the police rescued 29 people with the help of local residents. Srivastava said that the injured were taken to the hospital. The toll is part of the rescued tally, according to the police chief.

Amer Station House Officer Shivnarayan said the incident took place around 7.30 pm when lightning struck a watch tower situated on the hills opposite the fort, reported The Indian Express. Shivnarayan added that most of the dead are youths.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma and MLAs Mahesh Joshi and Amin Kagzi went to SMS Hospital, where the injured were admitted, to take stock of the situation.

Eight more residents died in separate lightning incidents in the state’s Kota, Jhalawar and Dholpur districts, according to PTI. In Kota’s Garda village, Station House Officer Mukesh Tyagi said that Radhe Banjara alias Bawla (12), Pukhraj Banjara (16), Vikram (16) and his brother Akhraj (13) died after lightning struck a tree under which they were taking shelter with their cattle. Tyagi said that about 10 goats and a cow were also killed.

He said that injured children – Rahul, Vikram, Rakesh and Man Singh – and a 40-year-old-woman, Phulibai, were admitted to a hospital for treatment. They are said to be out of danger, Tyagi added.

In Jhalawar’s Lalgaon village, Tara Singh Bheel, a 23-year-old shepherd, was killed in a similar incident. The police said that two buffaloes were also killed. In Chachana village, two girls sustained injuries.

Three children – Lavkush (15), Vipin (10) and Bholu (8) – were killed after lightning struck them in Dholpur’s Kudinna village.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. He has also ordered compensation for the injured.

“The loss of lives due to lightning in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate,” Gehlot tweeted. “My deepest condolences to the families of the affected, may god give them strength. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims.”