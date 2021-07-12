The Delhi government on Sunday ordered the closure of the city’s Janpath Market until further orders, due to violations of Covid-19 rules, The Indian Express reported. Sub-divisional Magistrate (Chanakyapuri) Parmod Kumar issued the order on Sunday citing violation of orders by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The order asked the enforcement director of the New Delhi Municipal Council and the station house officer of the Connaught Place police station to close the market immediately, Hindi daily Jansatta reported.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s regulations require market associations to ensure that people follow safety rules such as wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing and avoiding spitting in public spaces. The authority is empowered to shut markets if it finds these rules are not being followed.

Last week, several markets in Delhi faced similar actions for violations of Covid-19 norms. These include markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh areas of the national Capital.

The South East district administration had also issued a showcause notice to the Lajpat Nagar market association asking it to explain why legal action should not be taken against the body for not following necessary protocols. Subsequently, a government order allowed the market to reopen from July 7.

From April 19 to May 30, Delhi was under a stringent lockdown because of the second wave of the coronavirus. The Delhi government allowed markets to reopen from June 7 under a phased reopening plan.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 53 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, and three more deaths as the positivity rate dropped to 0.07%.