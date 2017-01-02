Title

× Close

Magazine

After the news

family trees

Sebastian Malhotra Coe: The little-known Punjabi connection of an English Olympic legend

Lord Coe might seem the quintessential posh Englishman. But he has an interesting Indian link.

by 
Image credit:  Valery Hache/AFP

Lord Sebastian Coe, President of the International Association of Athletic Federations, was in the news in December when he rooted for India and its capability to host major international athletics events. He said he wanted to see IAAF events being held in India in the near future, including the prestigious Diamond League event.

Lord Coe – officially The Right Honourable The Lord Coe, CH, KBE – is more popularly remembered as Sebastian Coe, the legendary British athlete who won two Olympic Golds (for the 1500 metres), and two Silvers (for the 800 metres) at the Moscow and Los Angeles Olympics, respectively. He later went on to a successful career in Conservative Party politics, and is considered in Britain to be the epitome of the posh Englishman. He was also in the news recently when a journalist unearthed the embarrassing fact that his ancestor was a plantation owner in Jamaica in the 17th century who had owned 300 black slaves.

So it would come as a surprise to many that the posh Lord Coe is the grandson of a Punjabi gentleman named Sardari Lal Malhotra.

Family tree

It is a romantic story. Sardari Lal was an Indian student from a middle class family who went to England to study law in the 1920s. While in England, he met an English girl, Vera Swann, a member of Uday Shankar’s dance troupe, and they fell in love and got married. But life for an inter-racial couple in London was not easy in those days, and Sardari Lal and Vera decided to move back to India.

Back in Delhi, Sardari Lal worked in the insurance industry. Later, with the outbreak of World War II, Delhi offered many interesting business opportunities, and Sardari Lal found himself one such: the Marina Hotel in Connaught Place, with its prime location, was one of Delhi’s top hotels. It had been run by an Italian hotelier who had recently been interned as an enemy alien, so Sardari Lal, a gregarious bon vivant, took the hotel on lease. But by then he and Vera found that if life had been difficult for an inter-racial couple in England, it was even more so in India. The marriage broke up and Vera returned to England with their two young daughters. Neither Sardari Lal nor Vera would ever remarry.

Business must have been good at the Marina Hotel, because before long Sardari Lal was able to buy himself a flashy Cadillac, in which he was spotted all over town. Meanwhile, in 1948, the Marina would enjoy a brief moment of notoriety, when Nathuram Godse, on his mission to assassinate Gandhiji, stayed in one of its rooms, with his accomplice Narayan Apte.

The Marina Hotel, in its present avatar.
The Marina Hotel, in its present avatar.

Lord Coe is the son of Sardari Lal’s older daughter, Angela, and it has often been pointed out that he has a strong resemblance to his grandfather. He also has another Indian connection: his mother’s sister, Sheila Malhotra, married Samar Sen, the eminent Indian diplomat and former Permanent Representative to the United Nations, so he has a family of Bengali first cousins as well.

It is perhaps not surprising, therefore, that when Lord Coe was controversially dropped from the British Olympic team for the 1988 Seoul Olympics – where he had a decent chance of winning a third Gold – there was talk of the possibility of his being inducted into the Indian team, and helping India in its long quest for an Olympic athletics Gold.

Lord Coe is a somewhat polarising figure in Britain today. One the one hand, he is disliked by some as being overly posh and arrogant. But on the other hand, he is attacked by right wing goons for his Indian heritage. On Stormfront.org, a White Nationalist mouthpiece, for example, there is a detailed discussion on Lord Coe’s ethnicity: it notes that he is 1/8 Punjabi, and and chillingly, discusses how “Indian appearance fades out quickly within a generation or two.… This goes to show how nationalists must use a great deal of discernment and look beyond appearance when judging who is white and who isn’t”.

But this, of course, is the new illiberal reality of our times – not just in Britain, but all over the world. To misquote a former British diplomat, “The lamps are going out all over the world; we shall perhaps not see them lit again in our life-time.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate

A breakfast championed by nutritionists and gourmet chefs alike.

How muesli came all the way from the Swiss Alps to your plate
Image credit:  Pexels.com

There is no one Indian palate: bread and jam, idlis, parathas, eggs, our mornings look as diverse as our culture. Some of us are gulping down the juice and organising our bags, grabbing a toast as a loved one admonishes to carry some fruit which shall be gobbled on the way to work.

Delhi based nutritionist Ekta Tandon tries to sort through rushed breakfasts, “A bowl of Muesli with milk and fruit/ dry fruit is a great balanced breakfast option. It provides fibre. Foods high in fibre can help you keep full. Addition of dry fruits and nuts can add Omega 3. Often accompanied with milk or curd, it can even take care of your calcium requirements.”

This delicious energy solution did not happen on its own. Muesli, means ‘mix’ in Swiss, the language of Dr Maximilian Bircher-Benner, a Swiss doctor and nutritionist who studied the effects of raw foods on the body at the turn of the 20th century. Contrary to the beliefs of the time, Bircher-Benner stressed on the quality of food to keep people healthy and not merely to satisfy hunger. This was a revolutionary thought at that time and one that has indirectly inspired many diet trends since. In his book ‘The Prevention of Incurable Disease’, he said that people should ensure that at least half of the food they ate was raw foods—fruits, nuts and vegetables. He opened a sanatorium in the Swiss Alps to further develop his beliefs and it was there that he concocted muesli. With oats that recharge cells, good fats from dried fruits, vitamins and minerals from fresh fruit he designed it with the intention of replacing breast milk. Encouraging his patients to alter their eating habits from the traditional meat and potato European diet to one that focused on fruits nuts and vegetables, Dr Benner was inspired by the healthy eating habits of the Swiss mountain herders who easily worked through chilly conditions.

Muesli then travelled across Europe and into America where health food and vegetarian diets were in vogue in the 1960s and never looked back. Of course, the muesli we get in stores now is not identical to Dr Benner’s version. It has evolved and travelled from health stores to holistic ‘hippy’ food stores to supermarkets and finally to your local kirana shop. In doing so it has brought the attention back on health. Far from being part of a fad diet, the grains present in muesli like oats, cereals and millets are part of our indigenous cuisine.

Muesli is a great way to sneak in nutritious foods into your diet that you otherwise may not manage to eat regularly. Sunflower seeds, chia seeds, crushed almonds are some of the favourite options.

A lot of favourite ingredients can be added to muesli such as prunes, berries, fresh or dried fruits/nuts, all of which combine very well. And you can have it in a myriad of ways. With yogurt, or milk, or mix it into pancakes, cookies or muffins, or even soak it overnight in milk or yoghurt and that way, there is not much left to prepare for breakfast next day but eating it!

Making it even more convenient is Anil Kumar, Executive pastry chef at Le Meridien, Gurgaon. He shares with us the recipe of his delicious Caramel Muesli that can be stored and eaten on the go.

Whether it’s with plain milk or with cream or yogurt, muesli can be an excellent breakfast option. Packed with nutritious grains including wheat, barley, rice, corn and oats along with delicious almonds, raisins or dried fruits, Kellogg’s Muesli is tasty, nourishing and a great way to start your day. For more delicious recipes and information, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kellogg’s and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext