Title

× Close

Magazine

After the news

Jammu and Kashmir

40 days of biting cold: Life during chillai kalan, Kashmir's harshest period of winter

The sun goes down, the kanger comes out and a snow-clad Valley deals with challenges old and new.

by 
Image credit:  Tauseef Mustafa/AFP

The Valley is cloaked in white, the sun has all but disappeared and the most promising source of heat is the kanger, the traditional fire pot. The air is tinged with blue and grey, filled plumes of smoke and burnt wood. Pools of water on the streets freeze over, only to crack with a harsh sound when stepped on. This is chillai kalan, the 40 harshest days of winter in Kashmir that begins on December 21. Till the end of January, life in the Valley is going to be slow-placed and dependent on the whims of the weather.

Since January 5, Kashmir has been covered in a blanket of white, after continuous snowfall ended the longest dry spell in the state in 40 years. Flight movement has been disrupted and Kashmir has become a virtual island, cut off from the rest of the country after heavy snowfall closed down the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, one of the state’s crucial road links.

Apart from the isolation and gloom, uncertainty also looms over the Valley during wande, the Kashmiri word for winter. This is a time when electricity is erratic and activity comes to a near-standstill. So, the impending winter shapes the activities of the months before. Before the cold peaks, Kashmiris scour the markets like ants to stock up on food and supplies that will tide them over chillai kalan.

When the winter has the Valley in its grip, the days shorten to a few hours and time spent indoors grows longer. The bitter cold casts a spell of laziness – burdened by multiple layers of clothing, topped by a pheran (a traditional knee-length cloak) and ensnared in the warmth of the kanger, one finds it hard to find the will to step outdoors.

🌬️❄️ By @sheikhmdusman #kashmiri #kashmir #ROFLKashmir #Koshur #truestory

A photo posted by ROFL Kashmir (@roflkashmir) on

Back to the roots

Winter in Kashmir is not just a season, it is a way of life that compels people to go back to their roots – in the biting cold, only Kashmiri handlooms, weaves and handicrafts can come to the rescue; surviving without the pheran, kanger, namda carpets and gabba (traditional woolen flooring) is near impossible.

The 40 days of chillai kalan are followed by 20 days of chillai khurd, which translates to small cold and 10 days of chille bach (literally, baby cold). This year, minimum temperatures plummeted to -5.6 degrees Celsiuis.

Razia Akhtar, a resident of downtown Srinagar, said the discomfort of cold is exacerbated by the erratic supply of power. “On and off supply of electricity, and at low voltages, means a lack of heating (for warmth) and for hot water,” she said.

Every year, residents cover their windows with plastic to prevent the cold air from seeping in during the peak winter. After 2016’s summer of unrest, when the Valley erupted in violence to protest the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8, this chillai kalan brings with it additional challenges. As hundreds of cars were damaged during clashes on the street between protesters and security personnel, the windowpanes of these too have been taped with plastic. Those whose homes bore the wrath of security forces have covered broken windowpanes with thick blankets and tin sheets.

While kangers become indispensable for most residents of Kashmir, the well-to-do huddle together in hamams – not the Turkish baths, but rooms with limestone floors that are warmed by burning firewood in a hearth. Others spend long hours in mosques even after prayers, as the hamams there provide a warm backdrop against which Valley residents socialise.

The fumes from heaps of burning wood and coal make the otherwise pristine air of Kashmir highly polluted peak in autumn and winter.

A Kashmiri woman rows her boat during heavy snowfall on Dal Lake in Srinagar on January 6. Credit: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP
A Kashmiri woman rows her boat during heavy snowfall on Dal Lake in Srinagar on January 6. Credit: Tauseef Mustafa/AFP

Seeds of life

For all the gloom it brings, the winter also brings some things to life in the Valley. The cold rejuvenates the orchards and the snow replenishes its streams and rivers.

Prominent Kashmiri artist Masood Hussain said that for artists, winter is a source of creativity. “People say it is a sign of depression but to artists, it is something else. We enjoy it,” he said. “We get a pleasure in seeing these colours and patterns of frozen water.”

Kashmiri poet Agha Shahid Ali, whose couplets Hussain brings to life in his paintings, said about the winter:

“Snow gleams as if a lover’s gaze has fallen to earth. How the season whitens! Even the evergreens are peppered with salt, and only love can take the place of the mountain.”

A panoramic view of Pahalgam after a spell of snowfall during an earlier winter. Photo: Rayan Naqash
A panoramic view of Pahalgam after a spell of snowfall during an earlier winter. Photo: Rayan Naqash

Hussain said he prefers the stillness of winters as it better reflects the psyche of Kashmir and its people and how it has been affected by the prolonged turmoil in the Valley, especially post 1989, when insurgency in the state started to rise.

Every year, when winter sets in, weatherman Sonam Lotus acquires the status of a minor celebrity. Residents of the Valley anxiously wait for updates from the head of the state’s meteorological department before stepping out of their homes. “People definitely want to know and take informed decisions,” Lotus said, moments after a visitor at his office enquired about the snowfall as he had to head out on a road trip through the mountain passes.

Lotus points out how the chillai kalan over the last decade or so is not a patch on how things were in the 1980s, when the minimum temperature was minus 9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature was minus 6.6.

With global warming and rising pollution, the last decade has been one of the warmest in Kashmir’s history. But the state’s collective memory has immortalised the chillai kalans of yore, when the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar would be covered in a sheet of ice so thick that former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah drove a jeep over it in the 1980s.

Ghulam Mohammad, a shikara (boat) owner in his 60s, said that chillai kalan used to be “so dangerous that people would not go out thinking they will freeze to death. That era is gone now.”

A solitary shikara on a chilly afternoon on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Photo: Rayan Naqash
A solitary shikara on a chilly afternoon on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. Photo: Rayan Naqash
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext