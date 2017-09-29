Looking Back

From ‘Debonair’ to ‘Cocktail’: How Hugh Hefner’s ‘Playboy’ inspired many second cousins in India

Even before copies of ‘Playboy’ were smuggled into India, an adventurous publisher had launched an Indian version of it.

by 

I still remember the very first copy of Playboy I ever saw. I was thirteen, and an older friend showed me a copy. I was too embarrassed to look at the photographs, and flicked through the pages with a fake, slightly bored, expression, pausing occasionally to chuckle at the cartoons. Then, coming to the end of the magazine, I casually put it aside and changed the subject.

But when I went back to school I bragged to my classmates that I had actually seen a copy of Playboy, and when they pestered me for details, I answered as best as I could, liberally using my imagination to fill in for everything that my memory was unable to supply.

Playboy, despite the notoriety of its candy-box nudes and sexism, became arguably one of the leading magazines in its time. In its very first year, in 1953, it had carried Ray Bradbury’s classic sci-fi novel Fahrenheit 451. And over the years, it went on to publish the work of an astonishing array of writers, including Margaret Atwood, Haruki Murakami, John le Carre, Arthur C Clarke, John Updike, Vladimir Nabokov and PG Wodehouse – not to mention Nobel Prize winners like Doris Lessing, Nadine Gordimer and Isaac Bashevis Singer. Its legendary in-depth interviews – once described as a cross between a jury trial and a psychoanalysis session – included people like Bertrand Russell, Jean Paul Sartre, Martin Luther King, Fidel Castro, Jimmy Carter and Salman Rushdie (although Saddam Hussein and Margaret Thatcher apparently turned them down). It also carried the work of some of the world’s great cartoonists and photographers like Annie Leibovitz and Helmut Newton, giving rise to the oft-repeated defence “I only read Playboy for the articles”.

'Playboy' publisher Hugh Hefner and playmates arrive at Le Bourget airport on the Playboy jet "Big Bunny". Photo credit: AFP
'Playboy' publisher Hugh Hefner and playmates arrive at Le Bourget airport on the Playboy jet "Big Bunny". Photo credit: AFP

Short-lived imitations

Smuggled copies of Playboy became surreptitiously available in India in the 1960s, though an adventurous publisher had launched a (kind of) Indian version of it, called Cocktail, as early as the late 1950s, with the logo of a strutting rooster in place of the famous bunny. It had a few photographs of foreign girls in bikinis, interspersed with some interesting writing by young Indian writers: nothing remotely naughty, but still scandalous by the standard of those strait-laced times. It soon vanished, though not exactly without a trace: collectors were still discovering rare copies of Cocktail at the footpath book stalls of Mumbai many years later.

In the late 1960s, an even more adventurous Chennai business group started a “key-club” – vaguely along the lines of the Playboy Clubs – called the Cat’s-eye Club. It was a members-only restaurant, the first in India to feature waitresses in miniskirts, and its USP was that each member was issued with his own private key to let himself in (I think it’s safe to assume that there were no women members). The Cat’s-eye Club caused a brief frisson of notoriety and quickly shut down – making one wonder what the heck its promoters had been smoking to think up such an idea in a conservative city like Chennai back then.

Another brush that India had with Playboy in the ’60s was when the magazine carried an interview with Jawaharlal Nehru – one of the first in that legendary series, just after Bertrand Russell. But while the interviewer claimed, graphically, that the interview had been conducted “in the hibiscus-scented grounds of Teen Murti House”, a clarification in the same issue explained that it was just a collation of public pronouncements made by the prime minister in speeches and statements over the past several years. Nonetheless, that interview caused a great deal of chatter in India, and inadvertently introduced Playboy to many people who would almost certainly never have heard of the magazine otherwise.

In the ’70s came Debonair, splashily advertised as India’s answer to Playboy (though it was essentially a smart business move by the publisher, Claridge’s Press to fully utilise its printing machines, supposedly inspiring Thompson Press to launch India Today shortly after). Debonair’s editorship was soon taken over by Vinod Mehta, whose main claim to fame at the time was that he had written a salacious guide to Mumbai, titled, Bombay: A Private View, the highlight of which was a lurid exploration of the city’s nightlife.

Market pressures

Thanks to Mehta’s eclectic tastes, Debonair’s editorial content soon became extremely readable, and he had some of India’s leading writers writing for it, just as Hugh Hefner had done in the US with Playboy. The difference, however, was that Debonair’s nude photographs were even more cringe-worthy.

I asked Mehta, many years later, why he hadn’t dropped those nudes. He threw up his hands and said that the mandate the publishers had given him was that he could do whatever he wanted with the magazine, with one, single proviso: it had to carry nude photographs. After he had built up Debonair’s editorial reputation, he tried to phase out those nudes. But the problem was that whenever he did that, the magazine’s sales would suddenly crash. He realised then that the magazine had a sharply polarized readership: the minority in the large cities, who bought it for the editorial content, and the majority in the smaller towns, who bought it mainly for the nude photographs.

A young Vinod Mehta with Busybee. Courtesy: 'Editor Unplugged: Media, Magnates, Netas and Me', by Vinod Mehta, Penguin India.
A young Vinod Mehta with Busybee. Courtesy: 'Editor Unplugged: Media, Magnates, Netas and Me', by Vinod Mehta, Penguin India.

In the ’70s Playboy published a story by RK Narayan, titled God and the Cobbler – a fact that slipped by, surprisingly unnoticed, in India. But what certainly did not go unnoticed was the news of an Indian girl named Katy Mirza, who had become a Bunny at London’s Playboy Club: photographs of Mirza, in her skimpy costume, were suddenly splashed all over the Indian media. When she later returned to India, she enjoyed a couple of years of voyeuristic stardom featuring in calendars and in movies like Kasme Vaade, Jail Yatra and the Punjabi Chadhi Jawani Budhe Nu, before fading into anonymity.

According to the poet Philip Larkin, sex was invented in 1963. That may have been the case in England, but in India, of course, the case is rather more complicated. The first glimmerings were spotted in Mumbai in the swinging ’70s, though it is believed that there are certain parts of the country where sex has still not been invented.

The ’70s were the highpoint of Playboy’s popularity and influence. In 1972, its circulation hit seven million. Since then that figure has spiraled down to just 600,000, thanks to changing media and lifestyle trends. In India, too, similar trends over the years have made Playboy wannabes passé. Indeed, even Debonair decided, at last, that it no longer made business sense to carry those once-mandatory nudes. After all, who needs Katy Mirza when you have free porn streaming services, just a click away?

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.