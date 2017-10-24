music

This Indian singer is a lesson in how to quit a dead-end job and launch a music career

Tejas’s debut album ‘Make It Happen’ is about his decision to chase a dream.

by 
Krish Makhija

It was on a lazy morning at his parent’s house in Mumbai. Singer-songwriter Tejas was whiling away time in front of the television set when he was struck by the realisation that the corporate world wasn’t for him. The epiphany came after he had already quit a good position at an advertising firm, and with it, he decided that his debut album was going to set a dream in motion.

“This is what I’d rather do,” he told himself, before he began to work on Make It Happen – an album that appropriately is about his experience of navigating through his twenties. It serves as a “good documentation,” he said, of his decision to abandon the comfort of a well-paying but dissatisfying job.

Make It Happen is pop rock with a soul that only speaks in ballads. It is lush and has instantly catchy music, with a voice that sails over the soundscape with ease.

Back in 2015, Tejas was still juggling to build two careers. Around this time, he began writing music voraciously – songs that he had only heard in his head. Soon, the decision to become a full-time musician began to seem less preposterous. Two labour intensive years later, he released his debut full length album.

“I’m very happy with the way it came out, and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

There has never been any pretence that Tejas has always wanted to be a pop star – it’s a dream few younger musicians confess to these days. In the age of the bedroom producer, when professional studios seem obsolete, Tejas’s album was produced by him and long-time friend and drummer Jehangir, who toiled on hefty tools that they lobbied to get access to. Recorded at Cotton Press Studios in Mumbai, the album is pleasing to the average audiophile’s palette. Its melodies come from a large ensemble of sounds.

“I’ve always liked the idea of a big studio album, by that I mean having things like horn sections, lots of guitar, and have a huge sound that would fit my kind of music,” Tejas said. But bigger sounds mean hard work with the engineering of the music and the damage was a small fortune that Tejas had to invest. Enter Wishberry, a virtual crowd-funding platform.

Tejas. Photo credit: Krish Makhija
A fair chunk of the initial estimated figures for Make It Happen came from a crowd-funding campaign on the website. The campaign met its target amount of Rs 2 lakh within seven hours of its announcement. “It is a small amount compared to the other campaigns,” Tejas said, “but I’m still amazed at how quickly we achieved it.”

Warren Mendonsa, whose Blackstratblues is among the finest guitar music to come out of the country, listened in on the mixes of Make It Happen to offer critique and advice. Mendonsa left a majority of the production of the album up to Tejas, which is interesting considering Mendonsa and Tejas share a close relationship when it comes to creating music. Tejas’s first foray into the worldwide digital music library was an EP called Small Victories, produced by Mendonsa.

Tejas’s excitement at an upcoming country-wide tour for the new album is palpable, as is his effervescence about the album’s music videos, a remixed version and new collaborations with a bonus track. The young musician seems to be well on his way to making things happen.

Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.