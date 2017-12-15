music

Fighting all odds and jeers, a 21-year-old singer has revived nearly-extinct Manipuri folk songs

With grace and complexity, Mangka has brought back to life the Manipuri tradition of Moirang Sai.

by 
Kavi Bhansali, Jodhpur RIFF 2017

On the second day of a folk music festival in Jodhpur this September, a young woman had the audience utterly captivated with her robust voice. As she sang a Manipuri folk narrative – the epic love story of Khamba and Thoibi of Moirang – in a dying art form, known as Moirang Sai, her silhouette moved in a graceful, rhythmic enactment of the song. The characters and the forces of nature were personified in the scale of her performance. Mangka, the 21-year-old singer, drew a full house at Jaswant Thada, the venue, and much of the audience were young people who were not familiar with the language she sang in. They were there because of the beauty and drama of her performance.

Dressed in a phanek or traditional sarong, with flowers in her long hair, Mangka brought grace, valour and humour to the narrative, with a touch of the theatrical, evoking the the Pandvani renditions of Teejan Bai. Her voice and movements shift from subtle to formidable with the story, reflecting all the nine rasas. She is accompanied by her father who plays the langdeng and another musician on the mrdanga – both traditional drums.

Play

Off-stage, the petite Mangka is mild-mannered but a rebel of sorts. The unassuming young woman has broken many taboos associated with Manipuri traditions. To begin with, women were not encouraged to perform Moirang Sai, an almost extinct art form that Mangka has become a almost a custodian of. Nor were they allowed to touch a pena, a fiddle-like folk instrument that she now plays with authority.

Because of Mangka Mayanglambam’s commitment to Moirang Sai, it is now drawing both an audience and aspirants – nearly 200 young students, who call her oza (respected teacher) throng to the school that her father runs in Imphal to learn the art form. For her part, Mangka was drawn to Moirang Sai because of the element of dance but when she approached Langathel Thoinu Devi, the only woman who had kept this art of narrative folk singing alive, the grand old lady taught her the lyrics that would bring to her mind the mythical characters she had been reading about at school. Mangka found the learning of nearly-extinct words and phrases, which had been used by her forefathers, interesting.

But the adventure of learning an old language and art came with its own pitfalls. She was a shy girl and when her schoolmates started calling her grandmother, it made her feel even more isolated than usual. “Why do they make fun of me?” she would ask her father, a well-known teacher whose troupe, Laihui, is committed to reviving fading folk art forms of Manipur. He said, “If you turn back now, you won’t reach anywhere.”

Play

And so, undeterred, Mangka, who was barely 12 at the time, would sit at her teacher’s house for hours, singing songs that she had learned by attentive listening. Finally, Thoinu Devi – who had initially paid little attention to the young girl in her home – took her in and Mangka began staying with her teacher for weeks to learn. “She had it all in her mind, there was no pen and paper between us, [it was all in her] memory,” she said.

As a fifth-grade student, Mangka sneaked out from home to give her first performance and won a prize, but people shouted at her and laughed at her archaic interests, making her cry from humiliation. But her father stood by her, encouraging and inspiring her. Her response to that time was simple – “I stuck [to it] because I love it. This is our own music and thereafter, I just listen to the music, ignoring the noise.”

Recognition started coming her way through sheer perseverance.

All India Radio, Imphal, recognised her talent and asked her to send in a five-minute recording for the all-India contest to participate in the Asian Broadcasting Union Radio Song Festival. Mangka sent in a five-hour recording because, “a narrative cannot be finished in five minutes”. Her song was still selected and she was invited to represent India and perform Moirang Sai in Colombo in 2014. She was in the ninth grade when she sang solo, “in a huge auditorium”.

Play

Mangka returned home a star and started getting many requests to perform but she still remains discerning. She has also trained in Indian classical music to “learn about sounds from other traditions”. Mangka lives in Imphal and apart from her performances with Laihui Ensemble, she has been collaborating with contemporary music groups, and is not averse to current genres of music. Even though she is selective about her performances, her calendar is full, with three to four performances a month. “There are so many great artistes,” she said. “I don’t want to be like anyone else, I want to be myself.”

And when her song, Hada samaton, recorded for the International Polo Tournament, was relayed by DD Imphal for 10 consecutive days in 2014, those who called Mangka grandmother began to hum the song that celebrates being born with wings.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Putting the patient first - insights for hospitals to meet customer service expectations

These emerging solutions are a fine balance between technology and the human touch.

Shutterstock

As customers become more vocal and assertive of their needs, their expectations are changing across industries. Consequently, customer service has gone from being a hygiene factor to actively influencing the customer’s choice of product or service. This trend is also being seen in the healthcare segment. Today good healthcare service is no longer defined by just qualified doctors and the quality of medical treatment offered. The overall ambience, convenience, hospitality and the warmth and friendliness of staff is becoming a crucial way for hospitals to differentiate themselves.

A study by the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions in fact indicates that good patient experience is also excellent from a profitability point of view. The study, conducted in the US, analyzed the impact of hospital ratings by patients on overall margins and return on assets. It revealed that hospitals with high patient-reported experience scores have higher profitability. For instance, hospitals with ‘excellent’ consumer assessment scores between 2008 and 2014 had a net margin of 4.7 percent, on average, as compared to just 1.8 percent for hospitals with ‘low’ scores.

This clearly indicates that good customer service in hospitals boosts loyalty and goodwill as well as financial performance. Many healthcare service providers are thus putting their efforts behind: understanding constantly evolving customer expectations, solving long-standing problems in hospital management (such as long check-out times) and proactively offering a better experience by leveraging technology and human interface.

The evolving patient

Healthcare service customers, who comprise both the patient and his or her family and friends, are more exposed today to high standards of service across industries. As a result, hospitals are putting patient care right on top of their priorities. An example of this in action can be seen in the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In July 2015, the hospital launched a ‘Smart OPD’ system — an integrated mobile health system under which the entire medical ecosystem of the hospital was brought together on a digital app. Patients could use the app to book/reschedule doctor’s appointments and doctors could use it to access a patient’s medical history, write prescriptions and schedule appointments. To further aid the process, IT assistants were provided to help those uncomfortable with technology.

The need for such initiatives and the evolving nature of patient care were among the central themes of the recently concluded Abbott Hospital Leadership Summit. The speakers included pundits from marketing and customer relations along with leaders in the healthcare space.

Among them was the illustrious speaker Larry Hochman, a globally recognised name in customer service. According to Mr. Hochman, who has worked with British Airways and Air Miles, patients are rapidly evolving from passive recipients of treatment to active consumers who are evaluating their overall experience with a hospital on social media and creating a ‘word-of-mouth’ economy. He talks about this in the video below.

Play

As the video says, with social media and other public platforms being available today to share experiences, hospitals need to ensure that every customer walks away with a good experience.

The promise gap

In his address, Mr. Hochman also spoke at length about the ‘promise gap’ — the difference between what a company promises to deliver and what it actually delivers. In the video given below, he explains the concept in detail. As the gap grows wider, the potential for customer dissatisfaction increases.

Play

So how do hospitals differentiate themselves with this evolved set of customers? How do they ensure that the promise gap remains small? “You can create a unique value only through relationships, because that is something that is not manufactured. It is about people, it’s a human thing,” says Mr. Hochman in the video below.

Play

As Mr. Hochman and others in the discussion panel point out, the key to delivering a good customer experience is to instil a culture of empathy and hospitality across the organisation. Whether it is small things like smiling at patients, educating them at every step about their illness or listening to them to understand their fears, every action needs to be geared towards making the customer feel that they made the correct decision by getting treated at that hospital. This is also why, Dr. Nandkumar Jairam, Chairman and Group Medical Director, Columbia Asia, talked about the need for hospitals to train and hire people with soft skills and qualities such as empathy and the ability to listen.

Striking the balance

Bridging the promise gap also involves a balance between technology and the human touch. Dr. Robert Pearl, Executive Director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group, who also spoke at the event, wrote about the example of Dr. Devi Shetty’s Narayana Health Hospitals. He writes that their team of surgeons typically performs about 900 procedures a month which is equivalent to what most U.S. university hospitals do in a year. The hospitals employ cutting edge technology and other simple innovations to improve efficiency and patient care.

The insights gained from Narayana’s model show that while technology increases efficiency of processes, what really makes a difference to customers are the human touch-points. As Mr. Hochman says, “Human touch points matter more because there are less and less of them today and are therefore crucial to the whole customer experience.”

Play

By putting customers at the core of their thinking, many hospitals have been able to apply innovative solutions to solve age old problems. For example, Max Healthcare, introduced paramedics on motorcycles to circumvent heavy traffic and respond faster to critical emergencies. While ambulances reach 30 minutes after a call, the motorcycles reach in just 17 minutes. In the first three months, two lives were saved because of this customer-centric innovation.

Hospitals are also looking at data and consumer research to identify consumer pain points. Rajit Mehta, the MD and CEO of Max Healthcare Institute, who was a panelist at the summit, spoke of the importance of data to understand patient needs. His organisation used consumer research to identify three critical areas that needed work - discharge and admission processes for IPD patients and wait-time for OPD patients. To improve wait-time, they incentivised people to book appointments online. They also installed digital kiosks where customers could punch in their details to get an appointment quickly.

These were just some of the insights on healthcare management gleaned from the Hospital Leadership Summit hosted by Abbott. In over 150 countries, Abbott is working with hospitals and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of health services.

To read more content on best practices for hospital leaders, visit Abbott’s Bringing Health to Life portal here.

This article was produced on behalf of Abbott by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.