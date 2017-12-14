art world

A brush with history: A forgotten 400-year-old fort in Rajasthan gets a second life through art

The Sculpture Park at Madhavendra Palace in Jaipur aims to engage visitors through the works of Indian and international artists.

by 
Prashant Pandey, Peace, 2015, Marble blast stone | Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts

The 400-year-old Nahargarh Fort in Jaipur, which had lost its purpose and relevance for contemporary times has been reinvented as the venue for a Sculpture Park, showcasing artists like Subodh Gupta, Jitish Kallat, Anita Dube, Stephen Cox and Asim Waqif.

In its ornate rooms are displayed works of nine international and 15 Indian artists. There is no theme – the spectrum is wide and includes multiple disciplines, and scales that range from table-top busts and an old Ambassador car, to a fibre head that takes up the entire courtyard. There are works that have never been exhibited, such as the gigantic bronze sculpture by Bharti Kher. And then there are artists that have never shown in India before, like the celebrated French-American sculptor Arman (Armand Pierre Fernandez). The artworks displayed in this edition are made with, or reference, found objects, or ones that are of everyday use – an old car, pieces of furniture, a cooking stove, used utensils, and a ladder.

​Left–Subodh​ ​Gupta, Stove, ​2013, Found​ ​aluminum​ ​utensils​ ​and​ ​found​ ​cast-iron​ ​stove. Right – Jitish​ ​Kallat, Vertical Chronicle of a Turbulent Equilibrium, 2013, Pigmented​ ​resin, ​steel​ ​and​ ​rope. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts
​Left–Subodh​ ​Gupta, Stove, ​2013, Found​ ​aluminum​ ​utensils​ ​and​ ​found​ ​cast-iron​ ​stove. Right – Jitish​ ​Kallat, Vertical Chronicle of a Turbulent Equilibrium, 2013, Pigmented​ ​resin, ​steel​ ​and​ ​rope. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts

The idea of bringing back Madhavendra Palace at Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur, to life was seeded nearly two decades ago. “I was involved with the Jaipur Virasat Foundation in 2000-’01, taking care of the visual arts. We showed works at the old Jawahar Kala Kendra and several other venues in the city, including a Ram mandir,” said Peter Nagy, a gallerist who is part of the core team behind the project. Other members who supported the initiative include gallerist Aparajita Jain, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her cultural advisor, Malvika Singh.

Nagy revived the idea of showing sculptures at a fort after observing several cultural initiatives by the Rajasthan government, such as the renovation of Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur and Bikaner House in Lutyens’ Delhi, both of which now boast of active programming. After much thought, he zeroed in on Madhavendra Palace at the Nahargarh Fort as the perfect venue for the project, which has moved from conception to opening in under a year.

Arman, The Day After, ​1984, Burned​ ​furniture​ ​cast​ ​in​ ​Bronze. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts
Arman, The Day After, ​1984, Burned​ ​furniture​ ​cast​ ​in​ ​Bronze. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts

“We did not have the time or budget to commission new works or site-specific works,” said Nagy. “At a minimum, it would need a visit by the artists to the fort to see the space. We just did not have the resources this time round. Curatorial thought process consciously led to picking works that would sit well in a monument, juxtaposed with history of a fort and domesticity of a palace. As a result, all but three of the 55 works displayed were already existing.”

“We have placed descriptive text in English and Hindi with each artwork,” added Nagy. “The plan is to have other reference material to help contextualise the art. But, for now, I deliberately did not put a map to force a specific flow to view the works. There are six identical apartments in the palace that are said to be that of the six maharanis. As a result, it’s a bit of a maze-like feeling.”

Vibha​ ​Galhotra, Flow, 2015, Nickel​ ​coated​ ​ghungroos. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts
Vibha​ ​Galhotra, Flow, 2015, Nickel​ ​coated​ ​ghungroos. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts

The objective is to make the experience a bit of a treasure hunt, that of discovery and amazement. Installing the show was not easy either, since no structural adjustments could be made to the site. “Some of the works had to be dismantled and then reassembled on site, and others had to be placed at a different spot than what was planned because no one realized that it weighed 900 pounds,” Nagy said.

The larger idea of the initiative is to offer visitors a rare chance to engage with contemporary art and to give artists a space outside of conventional galleries. Nagy is confident that people are bound to find something at the Sculpture Park that they will love and something that they will hate. And that fits well with the entire purpose of art – to evoke a reaction.

Anita​ ​Dube, Void, Coitus, ​2008, Wood,​ ​velvet,​ ​steel. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts
Anita​ ​Dube, Void, Coitus, ​2008, Wood,​ ​velvet,​ ​steel. Credit: Dhruv Malhotra. Courtesy: Saat Saath Arts
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.