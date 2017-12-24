Performing Arts

Three decades into her career, a Bharatanatyam dancer in Pakistan is still charting new courses

Tehreema Mitha’s stamina, energy and technical expertise are unmatched by any classical dancer in Pakistan.

by 
Indu Mitha and Tehreema Mitha | via Facebook.com

Under a star-lit night sky, with Islamabad jammed by containers due to a dharna of religious parties on November 11, a dance recital was underway at Theatre Wallay’s farmhouse. The opening piece, Blue Jeans, was announced and Tehreema Mitha entered the dark stage and sang, “Jb saey maen teri kokh sey niklee – ever since I emerged from your womb”.

Dressed in a modern top and a magenta and purple bottom, Mitha mesmerised her audience with her perfection in classical Bharatanatyam dance rhythms. Her classical-contemporary piece Blue Jeans engaged creatively – via the language of dance – the immigrant’s assimilation and enculturation issues in an American context, while being grounded beautifully in the sounds and taals (rhythms) of her homeland Pakistan.

The brilliant performer knew she would draw her audience: many of them, like myself, have been following her work on her annual trip to Pakistan over the two decades that she has been based in the United States, and some have been following it from her beginning in dance in the 1980s. And why wouldn’t she, with a professional dance career of nearly three decades, and over 50 choreographies.

Photo credit: Zuhair Ali
Photo credit: Zuhair Ali

Next, with rose petals in her hands, Mitha swayed to rhythms as her feet recited ta kitta taka dhimi ta kitta dhik toem, with her sung bol, followed by violin and tabla to perform Pushpanjali or “Offering of flowers”, a regular opening traditional item. It was pure joy for me to see Mitha play with this otherwise traditional item. With a twinkle in her eye, she engaged with the audience and the piece, usually performed as a nazrana. In both these two opening dances, we saw Mitha start with slow movements, and then get into a fast tempo, with lightening toras and tihais, which are seldom seen at this pace in the first or second item.

It is now rare for serious classical dance lovers to see a solo show, which was once a common practice among senior dancers but is no longer attempted even by maestro Nahid Siddiqui. In each show of hers, Mitha displays a passion and professionalism in her traditional repertoire, continuing curiosity about her contemporary pieces, and a love for her classical-contemporary work. She treats her audience to all three styles, even in a solo show.

Though many across the border may have equal technical expertise in Bharatanatyam, her endless curiosity and philosophical interpretations as conveyed through these dances may be incomparable. Her stamina, energy and technical expertise are unmatched by any classical dancer in Pakistan. In November, the audience was also in for a delightful musical treat from the country’s top violin player Ustad Raees Khan, accompanied on tabla by the amazing Ustad Ajmal Khan throughout the night. “Amazing,” exclaimed the Japanese lady sitting next to me and I couldn’t agree more.

Photo credit: Zuhair Ali
Photo credit: Zuhair Ali

After this, Mitha emerged in a beautiful turquoise blue Banarasi saree to pay tribute to her dance guru and mother – Bharatanatyam maestro, dance teacher and choreographer Indu Mitha – by presenting her choreography Mukh Moer Moer from the 1970s. We saw here one of Indu Mitha’s main innovations in Bharatanatyam, the shift of music from South Indian Carnatic classical music – a tradition involved with Bharatanatyam (and Hindu themes) – to Hindustani classical music, with space for Hindu and Muslim themes. Mitha used the platform of her mother’s trailblazing innovations, choreographing beyond the traditional understanding of Bharatanatyam. In her dance, we saw the brilliant array of ideas (which are partly the legacy of her mother), along with the persistence from her father, and a vivaciousness that is uniquely hers.

It was in her classical-contemporary renditions, or “bridge dances” as Mitha calls them, along with some contemporary ones, that she really bloomed. Out of the three contemporary pieces that followed the interval, my particular favourite was one of her early contemporary creations, Aasar-e-ghaib. I relished the creative choreography from Mitha’s genius mind, via an atmosphere of mystery and alien-ness in the dancer’s body movements.

The dark atmosphere and lightning was accentuated by the somewhat weird, extraordinary and ghostly tones of the Shahnai, as the thunder and calls of the night owls heightened the mood. Mitha didn’t shy away from getting her audience thinking, whether it was by commenting on fast-track lives in the capitalist world in Face the Day, or by leaving them with philosophical musing in her finale piece Ray-nu (particle in Sanskrit), a satirical and philosophical piece on a young woman indulging her vanity in privacy before a mirror till she realises that she is nothing more than a particle.

The writer has a PhD in Culture and Performance from the University of California, Los Angeles and is a student of Indu Mitha

This article first appeared on Herald.

Sponsored Content BY 

Changing the conversation around mental health in rural India

Insights that emerged from discussions around mental health at a village this World Mental Health Day.

TLLLF

Questioning is the art of learning. For an illness as debilitating as depression, asking the right questions is an important step in social acceptance and understanding. How do I open-up about my depression to my parents? Can meditation be counted as a treatment for depression? Should heartbreak be considered as a trigger for deep depression? These were some of the questions addressed by a panel consisting of the trustees and the founder of The Live Love Lough Foundation (TLLLF), a platform that seeks to champion the cause of mental health. The panel discussion was a part of an event organised by TLLLF to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

According to a National Mental Health Survey of India 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. The survey reported a huge treatment gap, a problem that is spread far and wide across urban and rural parts of the country.

On 10th of October, trustees of the foundation, Anna Chandy, Dr. Shyam Bhat and Nina Nair, along with its founder, Deepika Padukone, made a visit to a community health project centre in Devangere, Karnataka. The project, started by The Association of People with Disability (APD) in 2010, got a much-needed boost after partnering with TLLLF 2 years ago, helping them reach 819 people suffering from mental illnesses and spreading its program to 6 Taluks, making a difference at a larger scale.

Play

During the visit, the TLLLF team met patients and their families to gain insights into the program’s effectiveness and impact. Basavaraja, a beneficiary of the program, spoke about the issues he faced because of his illness. He shared how people used to call him mad and would threaten to beat him up. Other patients expressed their difficulty in getting access to medical aid for which they had to travel to the next biggest city, Shivmoga which is about 2 hours away from Davangere. A marked difference from when TLLLF joined the project two years ago was the level of openness and awareness present amongst the villagers. Individuals and families were more expressive about their issues and challenges leading to a more evolved and helpful conversation.

The process of de-stigmatizing mental illnesses in a community and providing treatment to those who are suffering requires a strong nexus of partners to make progress in a holistic manner. Initially, getting different stakeholders together was difficult because of the lack of awareness and resources in the field of mental healthcare. But the project found its footing once it established a network of support from NIMHANS doctors who treated the patients at health camps, Primary Healthcare Centre doctors and the ASHA workers. On their visit, the TLLLF team along with APD and the project partners discussed the impact that was made by the program. Were beneficiaries able to access the free psychiatric drugs? Did the program help in reducing the distance patients had to travel to get treatment? During these discussions, the TLLLF team observed that even amongst the partners, there was an increased sense of support and responsiveness towards mental health aid.

The next leg of the visit took the TLLLF team to the village of Bilichodu where they met a support group that included 15 patients and caregivers. Ujjala Padukone, Deepika Padukone’s mother, being a caregiver herself, was also present in the discussion to share her experiences with the group and encouraged others to share their stories and concerns about their family members. While the discussion revolved around the importance of opening up and seeking help, the team brought about a forward-looking attitude within the group by discussing future possibilities in employment and livelihood options available for the patients.

As the TLLLF team honoured World Mental Health day, 2017 by visiting families, engaging with support groups and reviewing the successes and the challenges in rural mental healthcare, they noticed how the conversation, that was once difficult to start, now had characteristics of support, openness and a positive outlook towards the future. To continue this momentum, the organisation charted out the next steps that will further enrich the dialogue surrounding mental health, in both urban and rural areas. The steps include increasing research on mental health, enhancing the role of social media to drive awareness and decrease stigma and expanding their current programs. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.