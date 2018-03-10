In Photos

In photos: Tales of war, peace and celebration from Sony World Photography Awards 2018

Five Indian photographers feature in the shortlist.

by 
'Rohingya Refugees Flee Into Bangladesh to Escape Ethnic Cleansing ', by Kevin Frayer. A Rohingya refugee boy desperate for aid cries as he climbs on a truck distributing aid for a local NGO near the Balukali refugee camp on September 20, 2017 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. © Kevin Frayer, Canada, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

Photos of civil wars and refugee crises share space with images of stunning landscapes and shots of wild animals and cuddly pets on the shortlist for the Sony World Photography Awards 2018.

The awards, in their 11th year, celebrate diverse styles and subjects. For the 2018 edition, the World Photography Organisation, which holds the competition, received a record 320,000 submissions from more than 200 countries. From these, 200-odd images were shortlisted.

Five photographers of Indian origin made the shortlist, and another 14 received a special mention. The themes of their works were varied, although wildlife and landscape recurred often.

'Vague Dreams', by Kanishka Mukherji. A white horse standing in front of a tall building on a moonlit night. © Kanishka Mukherji, India, Shortlist, Open, Enhanced (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
'Vague Dreams', by Kanishka Mukherji. A white horse standing in front of a tall building on a moonlit night. © Kanishka Mukherji, India, Shortlist, Open, Enhanced (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards
'Predator Alert', by Swapnil Deshpande. A blackbuck sprints after being warned by a deer about a predator lurking in the jungles of Kanha in India. © Swapnil Deshpande, India, Shortlist, Open, Wildlife (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Predator Alert', by Swapnil Deshpande. A blackbuck sprints after being warned by a deer about a predator lurking in the jungles of Kanha in India. © Swapnil Deshpande, India, Shortlist, Open, Wildlife (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Patterns of Glacial River', by Manish Mamtani. An aerial view of glacial river in Iceland. © Manish Mamtani, India, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Patterns of Glacial River', by Manish Mamtani. An aerial view of glacial river in Iceland. © Manish Mamtani, India, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Menace-Foundation of our unstable future', by Anshul Mehrotra. The photographer depicts the cost of human ambition and development on the environment and nature. © Anshul Mehrotra, India, Shortlist, Student Focus, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Menace-Foundation of our unstable future', by Anshul Mehrotra. The photographer depicts the cost of human ambition and development on the environment and nature. © Anshul Mehrotra, India, Shortlist, Student Focus, 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Playful hidden messages', from the series 'We Live in a Symmetrical World' by Varun Thota. A town in the outskirts of Hong Kong designed to resemble North American suburbs. A large lake at its centre has an interesting shape, deliberate or otherwise, which can only be gleaned from above. © Varun Thota, India, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Playful hidden messages', from the series 'We Live in a Symmetrical World' by Varun Thota. A town in the outskirts of Hong Kong designed to resemble North American suburbs. A large lake at its centre has an interesting shape, deliberate or otherwise, which can only be gleaned from above. © Varun Thota, India, Shortlist, Professional, Landscape (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.

Submissions for the Sony World Photography Awards are normally sorted into four groups: Professional, Open, Youth (for photographers aged 12 to 19) and Student Focus (submissions from universities). These encompass an array of categories, including architecture, travel, contemporary issues, current affairs or news, nature and wildlife, portraits, still life, culture, street photography. This year, two additional categories were introduced – creative and discovery.

Winners in the many categories will be announced on March 20. And a month later, on April 19, four individuals will be chosen from them as the winners of the four broader competition sections. Additionally, a commended section will make a special mention of the top 50 submissions in each category of the Open competition section.

The winning images will be selected by a panel of experts from the World Photography Organisation, which promotes events for amateurs and professionals through the year. A pick of some images across categories:

Photograph by Ana Amado, from the series 'Down Dance' commissioned by Down Coruña, an association that works with young people with Down Syndrome. © Ana Amado, Spain, Shortlist, Professional, Contemporary Issues (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Ana Amado, from the series 'Down Dance' commissioned by Down Coruña, an association that works with young people with Down Syndrome. © Ana Amado, Spain, Shortlist, Professional, Contemporary Issues (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Imelda Marcos', by Lauren Greenfield, from the series ‘Generation Wealth’, the photographer’s 25-year visual history of our growing obsession with wealth. Pictured here is Imelda Marcos, 84, in her apartment in Manila, Philippines, 2014, surrounded by expensive artwork. She and her late husband, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, were referred to as a “conjugal dictatorship”. They were accused of stealing up to $10 billion from their country. © Lauren Greenfield, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Contemporary Issues (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Imelda Marcos', by Lauren Greenfield, from the series ‘Generation Wealth’, the photographer’s 25-year visual history of our growing obsession with wealth. Pictured here is Imelda Marcos, 84, in her apartment in Manila, Philippines, 2014, surrounded by expensive artwork. She and her late husband, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, were referred to as a “conjugal dictatorship”. They were accused of stealing up to $10 billion from their country. © Lauren Greenfield, United States of America, Shortlist, Professional, Contemporary Issues (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Giles Clarke, from the series 'Yemen: Victims of War'. An injured pro-Houthi soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the The Al Thawra Hospital, Sana'a, Yemen. Yemen has been crippled by a war between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and those allied to the Houthi rebel movement. © Giles Clarke, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Giles Clarke, from the series 'Yemen: Victims of War'. An injured pro-Houthi soldier salutes while being photographed on his hospital bed at the The Al Thawra Hospital, Sana'a, Yemen. Yemen has been crippled by a war between forces loyal to the internationally-recognised government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and those allied to the Houthi rebel movement. © Giles Clarke, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'The Toaster' (self-portrait), by Tania Franco Klein, from the series 'Our Life In The Shadows'. © Tania Franco Klein, Mexico, Shortlist, Professional, Creative (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'The Toaster' (self-portrait), by Tania Franco Klein, from the series 'Our Life In The Shadows'. © Tania Franco Klein, Mexico, Shortlist, Professional, Creative (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'A labouring fisherman', by Wei Tao. Sun fish laid out to dry in Negombo beach in Sri Lanka. © Wei Tao, China, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'A labouring fisherman', by Wei Tao. Sun fish laid out to dry in Negombo beach in Sri Lanka. © Wei Tao, China, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Asha Miles, from the series 'Scars', the stories of 12 Gambian women who survived female genital mutilation as children. Pictured here is, Fatou Bojang, 52. © Asha Miles, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Asha Miles, from the series 'Scars', the stories of 12 Gambian women who survived female genital mutilation as children. Pictured here is, Fatou Bojang, 52. © Asha Miles, Russian Federation, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Perfect Toupee', by Wiebke Haas, from the series 'Horsestyle'. © Wiebke Haas, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Perfect Toupee', by Wiebke Haas, from the series 'Horsestyle'. © Wiebke Haas, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Martyn Aim, from the series 'Near Dark – The Battle for Mosul'. A man suspected of being an Islamic State militant is detained by the Iraqi Army in the Old City district on July 10, 2017 in Mosul, Iraq. © Martyn Aim, New Zealander, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
Photograph by Martyn Aim, from the series 'Near Dark – The Battle for Mosul'. A man suspected of being an Islamic State militant is detained by the Iraqi Army in the Old City district on July 10, 2017 in Mosul, Iraq. © Martyn Aim, New Zealander, Shortlist, Professional, Current Affairs & News (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Miggen and Arne', by Krister Sørbø, from the series 'Like Owner, Like Dog'. © Krister Sørbø, Norway, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Miggen and Arne', by Krister Sørbø, from the series 'Like Owner, Like Dog'. © Krister Sørbø, Norway, Shortlist, Professional, Portraiture (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Enafrinat', by Antonio Gibotta, from the series 'Els Enfarinat'. Every year, on December 28, the Ibi province of Alicante, Spain, hosts 'the floured's war' festival. Citizens are divided into two groups. The first, the Enfarinat (the floured), simulate a coup d'etat, and the second try to quell the rebellion. The teams play with flour, water, eggs and coloured smoke bombs. © Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Enafrinat', by Antonio Gibotta, from the series 'Els Enfarinat'. Every year, on December 28, the Ibi province of Alicante, Spain, hosts 'the floured's war' festival. Citizens are divided into two groups. The first, the Enfarinat (the floured), simulate a coup d'etat, and the second try to quell the rebellion. The teams play with flour, water, eggs and coloured smoke bombs. © Antonio Gibotta, Italy, Shortlist, Professional, Discovery (Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Waiting for Freedom', by Neil Aldridge, from the series 'The Return of the Rhino'. A young white rhino, mildly drugged, waits blindfolded in an enclosure after a long journey from South Africa to Botswana, which is trying to rebuild its rhino population lost to poaching over the years. © Neil Aldridge, South Africa, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Waiting for Freedom', by Neil Aldridge, from the series 'The Return of the Rhino'. A young white rhino, mildly drugged, waits blindfolded in an enclosure after a long journey from South Africa to Botswana, which is trying to rebuild its rhino population lost to poaching over the years. © Neil Aldridge, South Africa, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Starling Murmuration 10', by Daniel Biber. © Daniel Biber, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Starling Murmuration 10', by Daniel Biber. © Daniel Biber, Germany, Shortlist, Professional, Natural World & Wildlife (2018 Professional competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Working in the Wind and Snow', by Jianguang Zhou. Photographed at Pamirs in Nanjiang in 2017. © Jianguang Zhou, China, Shortlist, Open, Enhanced (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Working in the Wind and Snow', by Jianguang Zhou. Photographed at Pamirs in Nanjiang in 2017. © Jianguang Zhou, China, Shortlist, Open, Enhanced (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Shhhh!', by John White. © John White, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Shhhh!', by John White. © John White, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open, Street Photography (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Flying Fishing Nets', by Yen Sin Wong. Fisherman at work on the river during sunset hour in Xiapu county, China. © Yen Sin Wong, Malaysia, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Flying Fishing Nets', by Yen Sin Wong. Fisherman at work on the river during sunset hour in Xiapu county, China. © Yen Sin Wong, Malaysia, Shortlist, Open, Travel (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Redivine', by Sphiwo Hlatshwayo. © Sphiwo Hlatshwayo, South Africa, Shortlist, Open, Portraiture (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
'Redivine', by Sphiwo Hlatshwayo. © Sphiwo Hlatshwayo, South Africa, Shortlist, Open, Portraiture (Open competition), 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.