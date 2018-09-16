photo roll

A photo project captures life in Jharia’s coal fields, which have been on fire for over a century

Sebastian Sardi’s ‘Black Diamond’ documents a landscape where ‘people were living in houses next to holes that looked like gates to hell’.

by 
Beladur Kumar, a miner.

In 2008, Swedish photographer Sebastian Sardi came across a news item about mining-related deaths in China. According to the report, an official statement on the number of deaths was incorrect: the actual figures were in fact much higher. What bothered Sardi most about the article though was the absence of photographs. With no images to access, he decided to visit the Datong mines in China to get a clearer picture for himself.

The visit piqued Sardi’s interest in mining conditions around the world. It spurred him to travel to mines in Kazakhstan and Russia before finally making his way, in 2014, to Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, which is known as the coal capital of India.

The landscape set his imagination aflame. “When I first visited Jharia, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Sardi. “The village was literally on fire and the ground beneath me was burning. Flames and toxic gases were oozing out from holes everywhere. I saw trees, roads and houses slowly being swallowed up through the cracks of burning pits and open flames. Children were playing in this apocalyptic landscape and people were living in houses next to holes that looked like gates to hell.”

Though many Indians are aware of the fires, not so many others know that the 280-square-km coal field is the site of at least 70 blazes – at least one of which has been burning for just over a century.

On his first trip, Sardi stayed in Dhanbad town for a couple of weeks. He travelled to Jharia every day with a local translator, who introduced the photographer to the miners. Over the next four years, he returned to Jharia several times to photograph residents living amid the burning coal fields. These images will be part of a coffee-table book, titled Black Diamond, to be released in November.

Lamboo, a miner.
Lamboo, a miner.

The first fire in the Jharia coal fields was reported in 1916. The fires are believed to have started through spontaneous combustion caused by the oxidation of minerals in the exposed coal. Despite efforts by the government and mining companies to extinguish them, they continue to rage. These fires, often just a few metres below the surface, have been spewing thick smoke and harmful chemicals into the air. The blazes often cause the ground to sink. For residents, it’s like living near an open volcano.

This is not the first time that the plight of Jharia and its residents has caught a photographer’s eye. In 2014, Indian photographer Ronny Sen documented the miners at work with his phone camera.

For Sardi, the mines of Jharia stood out when compared to all the others he’d visited. “I feel, because India is so densely populated, the mines, the workers, the people and everyday life all occurs at the very same location,” said the 35-year-old photographer. “It merges the elements of human lives, environment, labour and struggle in a way that just captivated me and made me want to do something. And since photography is my medium, this is the result.”

Sardi’s photographs vividly capture the lives of the people who live and work in the toxic conditions every day. In one, a little girl called Kumkum, is hard at work. “She was collecting bits of coal together with her friends and family at the dumping site of the mine which is close to the village where she lives,” he said. “The picture was taken high up on the edge of the site that is very steep. [That is] where the villagers and children get the coal from, constantly climbing up and down. It’s quite dangerous, to say the least.”

The miners dig with their bare hands and do not have access to any protective gear. Sardi’s work shows the barren lands with dried trees and shrubs, the blasting shelters, the cracks in the ground, the land around them on the verge of collapse. Everything is engulfed in a cloud of grey smoke.

During his visits, Sardi saw men and women gather around these fires at night to keep warm, all the while breathing in the toxic gases. Residents told him that people sometimes fell into the burning holes when the ground underneath them unexpectedly gave away. “I heard stories about people dying in their sleep as their houses collapsed in the middle of the night after huge cracks opened up in the ground, yet [the others] remain here, working and living,” he said.

Kumkum.
Kumkum.

Sardi hopes his photos will make viewers question not only the harmful impact mindless coal mining has on the environment, but also the power politics at play. He says the miners have a strong sense of resentment against the mining companies. They believe the companies are deliberately letting the fires keep burning as a tactic to force the miners to move away from their settlements so that the mining fields can be expanded.

It took several meetings for the miners to begin to open up to Sardi. They told him about their families, their housing problems, their precarious financial state and the injuries they have suffered. “Many talked about the experience of relocating to other places and the distances they travel to get to the local markets and doctors,” he said. “We would have light-hearted conversations too, about food, drinking, football and sometimes about love and marriage.”

According to Sardi, the miners take great pride in their work, which proceeds amidst a challenging environment. “I feel, underneath the dirt and coal dust, in the faces of these hard working men, women and children, there’s beauty and grace and I hope my photographs portray that,” the photographer said.

All photos by Sebastian Sardi.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.