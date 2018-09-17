Environmental initiatives

Eco-friendly idols are trending. But in rural Goa, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about nature

The matoli – a wooden canopy decorated with a wide variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs – shows how nature is celebrated in its truest form.

by 
ravishverekar33/via Instagram

It’s a scene you will find in many Goan villages this week: a wooden canopy covered with a variety of fruit, vegetables, leaves, shoots, herbs and tubers hanging over a Ganesh idol. The canopy, or matoli, is an integral part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the western state.

In recent times, there’s been a noticeable push across India to celebrate festivals, including Ganesh Chaturthi, in an environment-friendly manner. In July, programmes were conducted in various districts in Karnataka to raise awareness about how conventional plaster of Paris idols harm the ponds and lakes in which they are immersed. In cities as far apart as Mumbai and Bhopal, there has been a surge in demand for eco-friendly Ganeshas. In Thane, near Mumbai, a mall has even installed a 10-foot-tall art installation of a Ganesh made with circuit boards to advance the cause of e-waste education.

While attempts to go green during the festive season are a recent trend in urban India, it’s a different story in rural Goa. Here, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a festival that celebrates nature in its truest form. Every element of the festivities is directly related to nature, from the fact that the idol is made from mud from the local river to the way in which Ganesha’s parents are worshipped – a coconut is used to symbolise Mahadev while a bundle of wild leaves and flowers represent Gauri. The most important element, though, is the matoli. In fact, it is only after the matoli has been placed that the idol for worship is even installed.

Pudi or a bundle of medicinal herbs wrapped in kasal leaves.
Pudi or a bundle of medicinal herbs wrapped in kasal leaves.

“Matoli is an excellent exhibition of the seasonal biodiversity, which transmits the traditional knowledge of local flora from one generation to another, and also to develop love and respect for the biodiversity,” said environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar, who has documented this tradition for many years now.

The fruits and vegetables that are used to decorate the matoli can be broadly divided into three categories – edible, medicinal and poisonous. Before the advent of modern medicine, villagers would rely on natural substances to rid themselves of their ailments, which made it essential for them to have knowledge of wild flora. The matoli, in all its diversity, is a perfect representation of this ethnobotany.

Many varieties

A few days before Ganesh Chaturthi, known locally as Chavath, the villagers – both young and old – venture into the forest to collect various wild flowers, fruit and leaves such as kangla, matti (Terminalia elliptica), fagla (Momordica dioica), kevan and triphala. Many of these plants have a strong socio-cultural significance – for instance, the matti or crocodile bark tree is one of the state trees of Goa.

Fruits at the Banastarim market. Photo credit: Ashish Prabhugaonkar.
Fruits at the Banastarim market. Photo credit: Ashish Prabhugaonkar.

The vegetables and fruits used for the festivities differ from place to place – villages near the Western Ghats use forest species while the coastal villages have more of those connected to the palm. A variety of gourds, pumpkins, bananas and seasonal vegetables are used. “There are some items which are a must, like coconuts and areca nuts,” said writer and folklore researcher Jayanti Naik.

There’s no limit to the number of items that can be displayed on the matoli. In the villages of Canacona, Quepem and Sanguem in South Goa, and Sattari in North Goa, some families decorate the matoli with more than 400 items.

“We have at least 350-400 items for the matoli, and we start collecting these items around 15 days before the festival,” said Rupesh Painginkar, who lives in the village of Poinguinim. “There are some wild plants, which were once used as medicine for cattle but now are a part of the matoli.” Painginkar also takes part in an annual matoli competition organised by the Directorate of Art and Culture.

Lord Mahadev and goddess Gauri.
Lord Mahadev and goddess Gauri.

Another important tradition during the festival is worshipping the first harvest of the season. On the second day of Chaturthi, the first paddy harvest, called nave, is offered to Lord Ganesh. In the past, wild elephants and rats would wreak havoc in the rice fields. In a bid to ward them off, the farmers would seek Ganesh’s protection.

The wild leaves that are used to decorate the idol are locally known as patri. Most of them are readily available in the markets held a day before the festival. The most famous is the Banastarim market, around 20 km away from Panaji. But some families, like the Prabhugaonkars of Mashem in Canacona, prefer to gather these themselves and tie them in a bundle locally known as, pudi, for their homes and for others in the village.

“We use plenty of medicinal herbs [for the pudi],” said Ashish Prabhugaonkar. Some of the herbs are tulsi, bel, Visnukant (Indigofera dalzellii), kamal, kevda and bringara. The pudi is wrapped in kasal leaves. “We require at least 21 different varieties of leaves, and knowledge about these leaves is a must for identification,” said Prabhugaonkar.

A typical Matoli in a Goan home in Canacona. Photo credit: Arti Das.
A typical Matoli in a Goan home in Canacona. Photo credit: Arti Das.

However, the Painginkars and Prabhugaonkars are an exception in Goa these days. “Now people have moved to cities. And since there are hardly any forests left, such practices are rare,” said Naik.

Nandkumar Kamat, assistant professor of botany at Goa University, has reservations about the matoli practice. He says the commercial aspect of this tradition is now taking a heavy toll on uncultivable wild plant species. “Matoli should be restricted to only cultivated plants,” said Kamat. According to him, creating seed banks of wild plants, establishing plant nurseries and involving youngsters in the systematic documentation of wild flora used in matoli, could be the way forward.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.