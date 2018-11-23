Scroll in exclusive partnership with This guide was written by the editorial staff of Wirecutter (A New York Times Company). The products in it are independently reviewed. Scroll.in may earn a commission when any of the products are purchased online through the links below.

After putting 85 models through more than 40 hours of testing by our expert listening panel, we’ve chosen the Jabra Elite 65t as the best set of Bluetooth earbuds for most people. Music sounds fantastic, calls are clear to both the wearer and the caller and the fit is comfortable. Plus, this pair is a fantastic value, with better performance and features than you can get from headphones that cost twice as much.

our pick

The Jabra Elite 65t is the first pair of true wireless earbuds we love enough to make our overall earbuds pick. They sound great, they feel comfortable and they offer the overall experience you might expect from standard Bluetooth earbuds with the bonus of no wires running between your ears. Unlike most true wireless earbuds, this pair has both volume and track controls as well as the ability to call up your digital assistant (These features, along with better fit, are why we prefer the Jabra to the Apple AirPods). The four-microphone array keeps your voice sounding exceptionally clear over phone calls. The Elite 65t earbuds block out most of the noise around you but have a transparency mode so you can choose to hear your surroundings with a simple double tap. Their five-hour battery life per charge is at the higher end of listening time for true wireless headphones, and their storage case holds two additional full charges – however, that’s still far shorter than the life of standard Bluetooth earbuds.

Also great

If you need better call quality than sport headphones can provide but don’t care for the bulky collar design of some other models, the BeatsX is a great option – especially if you’re an iPhone owner. Unlike the stiff collars on other models, the BeatsX’s flexible neckband can easily coil up into a pocketable package. In addition to being more portable, the BeatsX has a W1 Bluetooth chip (the same chip as in Apple’s AirPods), which makes pairing with Apple devices easy and also slightly improves switching between paired devices. The average battery life of eight hours should get you through most days, but these headphones don’t work while charging. However, Apple fans will appreciate that they charge via Lightning cable – one fewer cable type to bring while travelling. The sound quality on the BeatsX was great in our tests with the exception of a boosted and somewhat blurry bass-frequency region. We usually like the fun of extra bass – it’s just that the BeatsX’s thump sounded a little more like a thud. This pair has some other downsides, too: the microphone quality, for starters, is about what you’d get from a corded set of earbuds, so your calls will sound okay, but the mic will pick up more background noise than our pick’s mic will.

Who should get this

These headphones are for music lovers who want to listen wirelessly while at (or commuting to) work or school, but who also need Bluetooth earbuds that can take calls clearly – something that wireless workout headphones struggle with. Whether you’re sitting at your desk or in a plane, train or the back of an automobile, any of these picks should offer a reliable way to get great-sounding music to your ears and clear-sounding voice to your phone-call recipients. On- or over-ear headphones are also capable of hitting these points, but they can get in the way of glasses and are quite bulky next to even the largest collar-based earbud designs.

Many of the headphones in this category are resistant to water or sweat, but none of them are primarily designed for high-impact activities, so you likely won’t want to use them for more than light weightlifting and walking.

If you don’t care so much about playback quality, if you’re just getting your podcast fix on, or if you want to spend a lot less, you can turn to the guide to the best cheap Bluetooth earbuds, but know that when it comes to Bluetooth earbuds, you very often get what you pay for. And lastly, although we did take active noise cancelling into account as a bonus feature for the models in this guide, if you fly a lot or need earbuds with the very best noise cancelling possible, you can also look to the guide to noise-cancelling in-ear headphones.

How we picked

To find the best wireless earbuds for daily use, we took into account every Bluetooth earbud model from more than 100 reputable manufacturers that put their focus on audio quality and mic quality. But that was simply too many to test, even for our dedicated panellists. So we narrowed down the list using some key criteria:

As always, great sound quality and a comfortable fit are of utmost importance for headphones you’ll use throughout the day. We noted which earbuds got the worst reviews from pros and passed on those that had consistently poor reviews.

are of utmost importance for headphones you’ll use throughout the day. We noted which earbuds got the worst reviews from pros and passed on those that had consistently poor reviews. Voice-call quality is also key for daily-use earbuds, since you’ll likely be taking a lot of calls on them both on the go and at your desk. In this regard, they should ideally match or beat the corded earbuds that came with your phone.

is also key for daily-use earbuds, since you’ll likely be taking a lot of calls on them both on the go and at your desk. In this regard, they should ideally match or beat the corded earbuds that came with your phone. Full-workday battery life is another must-have feature in a set of Bluetooth earbuds you’ll use every day. That means at least seven hours, but the more the better.

is another must-have feature in a set of Bluetooth earbuds you’ll use every day. That means at least seven hours, but the more the better. You should also be able to listen while charging so the earbuds aren’t totally useless when they run out of battery power – say, in the middle of a long-haul flight.

so the earbuds aren’t totally useless when they run out of battery power – say, in the middle of a long-haul flight. They should also be splash- and sweat-resistant. Although these headphones aren’t designed for working out, you never know when you’ll get caught in a heat wave or a downpour on your commute.

After establishing the above criteria, we looked at professional reviews from outlets such as CNET and PCMag, as well as customer and fan reviews on the sites of Amazon, Best Buy, and Head-Fi. This process left us with 25 contenders for our expert panel to test.

Our panel evaluated each pair’s sound quality, ease of use, fit and comfort to rank their top picks. I then took those favourites and tested the microphones over phone calls in both quiet and noisy areas via a voice-recorder app. I checked the Bluetooth signal drop by wandering a good distance away from my phone, putting it in a pocket or bag, walking outside and going several rooms away. And, of course, we tested battery life to make sure that the actual use time lined up with each manufacturer’s claims. Once we had a sense of how each set of headphones performed, we took price and extra features into account and then chose our final winners.

Our pick: Jabra Elite 65t

Our pick

The Jabra Elite 65t is the first pair of true wireless earbuds we love using. These earbuds have all the features of standard Bluetooth earbuds with the bonus of being completely cable-free. They’re comfortable in the ears, they sound great, they’re fantastic for phone calls and they’re effortless to use throughout the day.

The Elite 65t set utilises Bluetooth 5.0, which in our experience improves both connection strength and data speed, so you shouldn’t encounter the frequent dropped calls or stuttering music that has plagued much of the competition. In our tests, I could walk beyond three walls from my phone and not experience skipping music or drops. I even left my phone downstairs and jogged up one flight to get something upstairs, and the Elite 65t didn’t drop my call. Of course, pipes, large metal beams and other factors can affect your experience, but we were very happy with the stability of the connection inside, outside and even in interference-prone areas like the gym and subway.

Unlike many true wireless earbuds we tested, the Elite 65t pieces feel secure. They’re lightweight and small, and they won’t dangle, stick out or fall out every time you move too quickly.

Jabra uses a four-microphone array in the Elite 65t, two on each earbud – the second mic assists internal software in removing wind and external noises. This design helps you to sound very clear during calls and video conferences, and it provides wind-noise reduction for your voice signal, a function we found to be fairly effective in our testing. Although my call recipient could hear a slight high-pitched whoosh when I was walking directly into the breeze and speaking, every word I said was intelligible. We also found that the Elite 65t didn’t pick up any wind noise when I wasn’t speaking – the mics picked up only when I was actively talking, not just any sound of trucks going by, for instance, or other street noise. And in quieter office environments, several of our test callers were surprised to learn I was using a headset at all, saying that the clarity was on par with someone speaking directly into the phone or computer itself.

The Elite 65t also supplies more controls than many other true wireless earbuds. Not only can you play, pause, and call up your digital assistant, but you can also adjust the volume, skip tracks forward or back and answer or end calls. The controls are physical buttons that are easy to locate by feel, and unlike with many of the touch-sensor-based earbuds we tested, they are intuitive and don’t trigger accidentally if your hand happens to brush one of the earbuds. The Elite 65t is compatible with both iOS and Android, and it is Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant certified.

The Elite 65t has a sealed, rather isolating design, which is great if you want to block out noises around you. But when you need to have a conversation or prefer to hear your surroundings when walking outside for safety, just double-tap the button on the right earbud – this move activates “transparency mode”, which uses the mics to send the sound of world around you through the earbuds themselves. In conjunction with the free Jabra app, you can set this action to either pause your music or continue but lower its volume, letting you hear a mix of your music or call and the external noise. The transparency mode is especially handy, as it means you don’t need to take the earbuds out to communicate in person.

Jabra claims the Elite 65t has a five-hour battery life per charge, which should get you to lunchtime without charging. In our testing, I personally got more than five hours of listening time if I listened at moderate volume and made only a few phone calls under 10 minutes. Of course, your volume level and call duration could mildly affect your results. The charging case is petite enough to fit in a jeans coin pocket yet capable of providing an additional 10 hours of battery life. Even better, the earbud batteries have an initial rapid charge that gives you one and a half hours of use after just 15 minutes docked in the case.

Music fans will be happy to know that the audio sound quality is also quite good. In our tests this set produced a minor harsh edge on s sounds and a mild bump in the mids, which could make bass guitars sound minimally louder in the mix than you may be accustomed to hearing. However, you can adjust the EQ in the Jabra app, and your settings are saved in the earbuds: once you find your personalised sound, the Elite 65t stores it, so you don’t need to play your music through the app to get the extra bass or intense vocals you prefer.

You don’t need to worry about being caught in the rain, either, because these earbuds are IP55-rated, which means they can tolerate dust, rain and some light sweat without breaking. You could take this pair to the gym if you’re doing a mild-intensity workout such as walking, but if you sweat heavily, you may want to consider the workout headphones picks instead: although the Elite 65t will stay in place through active movements, this pair isn’t designed for sweat resistance. And even though Jabra backs the Elite 65t with a two-year warranty against water and dust damage, sweat isn’t covered.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

Although we adore nearly everything about the Jabra Elite 65t, we did notice a few minor flaws. First, when you depress the buttons on the left earbud that control track and volume, you can end up pushing the earbud into your ear. The result isn’t uncomfortable, but it is a bit annoying. However, we found that if you hold the tiny arm that contains the mics with two fingers to stabilise the earbud while pressing the buttons, it completely eliminates the problem. You can do this one-handed, and the nuisance is minor enough that we can overlook it.

The other issues are troubles that plague all true wireless headphones at this point: low battery life and minor latency. Because longer battery life means larger batteries, the Elite 65t’s five hours before charging is the maximum we’ve seen any true wireless headphones offer. We would love to have extended battery life, but that isn’t a possibility yet with current battery technology.

These headphones do produce a very slight delay when you’re watching video. In our testing, that delay was slightly more pronounced when we were viewing on the YouTube app as opposed to watching video in other apps or within the browser screen. Mostly the delay was barely noticeable, but in the YouTube app, video and audio sync could become off in a way that made speaking look poorly dubbed. Restarting the app often reduced the effect for us, but that’s a pain. If you want headphones solely for watching video on your phone, this drawback may be worth considering, but we think it’s not a big problem for most people.

Also great: BeatsX

Also great

If you’re an Apple fan, you’ll like the BeatsX. They pair easily thanks to Apple’s W1 chip, charge via a Lightning connector, have a fun bass-boosted sound. Also, a single charge will last a full workday.

The BeatsX contain the same W1 chip used in Apple’s true wireless AirPods, so they have the same smooth Apple-pairing-process – but the BeatsX sound better, charge faster, have a longer battery life and are able to control your music, calls and volume without having to resort to using Siri voice commands, which AirPods can’t do. And because you can use your choice of ear tips, they are likely to fit a wider range of people. They fold up into a silicone case, so the BeatsX can fit in your pocket just as easily as the AirPods.

Credit where credit is due: Beats headphones in general have come a long way in terms of sound quality. Gone are the days of loud and poorly defined bass that smears and muffles everything else in a song. The BeatsX has a treble- and bass-boosted sound profile that in our tests brought a little pop to consonants and cymbals – it also added an extra oomph to basslines that paired nicely with modern pop, hip-hop and electronic music. Is the result a neutral or audiophile sound? No, but it is a lot of fun.

In our tests the mids were well represented, though some of the upper range of a bass guitar could get lost in dense rock. That’s because the bass boost, although exciting, could come across as ever so slightly blurry and bleed into other parts of a song. As a result, the thump we expected from a kick drum ended up landing more like a thud, almost as though someone had left on too much reverb.

It offers a standard-sounding microphone, a standard three-button remote and, if you aren’t pairing it to an Apple device, a standard Bluetooth-pairing experience. The stated eight-hour battery life should be enough for an average day, depending on your use. But if the battery dies, you’re out of luck: although these headphones charge quickly via a Lightning cable, they don’t function while charging. This limitation is pretty standard for Bluetooth earbuds, but it’s worth noting if you plan to use your set on a long flight.

The one undeniable advantage the BeatsX has over similar headphones is its ability to smoosh down to fit into an easily pocketable carrying case. The included case is about the same size and feel as the rubber squeezy coin purse your grandparents might have used.

For most people, other options sound as good and offer more features for less money. But if you covet the nifty Apple W1 pairing experience and aren’t bothered by the price tag of these headphones, you won’t regret paying the premium for the BeatsX.

How our picks compare

Sound quality:

Jabra Elite 65t

BeatsX

The Jabra Elite 65t pair sounds great, and you can adjust the EQ to your personal preferences.

Call quality:

Jabra Elite 65t

BeatsX

If phone-call quality is your biggest concern, the Jabra set takes the cake. Clear and crisp, with wind reduction, these earbuds make you sound like you’re speaking directly into your phone. The BeatsX, in contrast, provides no improvement over basic earbuds when it comes to what you sound like to your callers.

Ease of use:

BeatsX (especially for Apple fans)

Jabra Elite 65t

The basic controls and W1 chip of the BeatsX make pairing that set with Apple devices a snap. Although our other pick isn’t any more difficult to use than any other Bluetooth earbuds available, the Apple W1 pairing process is especially streamlined.

What to look forward to

Several new pairs of wireless earbuds have been announced including Klipsch’s leather-clad R5 neckband-style earbuds and the “earth-friendly” House of Marley Uprise earbuds, which are sweat-proof and weather resistant up to IPX5.

The competition