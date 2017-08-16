fever outbreak

With no doctor at hand, fever patients in Manipur’s Henglep walk, wade and ride 80 km for treatment

About 150 people in four remote villages were struck by dengue, Japanese encephalitis and malaria and had little help for weeks.

by  & 
Children with fever being transported from Henglep block to Churachandpur district hospital by truck. | John Baite

In the last week of July, 150 people streamed into the district hospital at Churachandpur in Manipur. They had come from four remote villages in Henglep block about 80 km away and the journey had taken them more than a day. They had walked, waded through water and covered the last stretch in Shaktimaan trucks.

Henglep has a population of about 31,000. Since the beginning of July, more than 300 of these residents suffered symptoms of fever, diarrhoea, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle pain. In non-hilly areas of Churachandpur district itself, 67 people had tested positive for dengue and 42 for Japanese encephalitis. Some people tested positive for both infections. District authorities say that despite the large number of people who have fallen ill, there have been no deaths in Henglep. Only on fatality was recorded in Churachandpur district in July.

Henglep has only one primary health centre. There are a few sub-centres run by auxiliary nurse and midwives whose primary role is to administer vaccinations and help in uncomplicated childbirth. The only doctor, an Ayurveda practitioner running the primary health centre, was transferred to Imphal on June 2. There has been no doctor there since.

Medical teams from the district administration went to this block three times in July, often with great difficulty since the villages cannot be reached by road.

A jeep with doctors and health workers gets stuck on the road to Henglep. (Photo: John Baite)
A jeep with doctors and health workers gets stuck on the road to Henglep. (Photo: John Baite)

To reach these villages from Churachandpur, the doctors had to travel 47 km up the National Highway 2 in cars or trucks, then 35 km up the Henglep Road and then walk long distances after the motorable road ends. All year, the soil is moist here. But no ordinary vehicles dares to venture out on the Henglep Road during the monsoon as unabated rain this year has made the road slick with mud and overgrown with vegetation. The Leimata river that flows in the area and between the affected villages is in full spate during the rains.

Doctors and health workers make their way to villages in Henglep block on foot. (Photo: John Baite)
Doctors and health workers make their way to villages in Henglep block on foot. (Photo: John Baite)

Feverish July

By mid-June, the block coordinator first informed the district health department about a fever outbreak in Hingkom village. On June 22, a medical team including an epidemiologist, doctors and nurses went to the village. Thirty one patients who complained of upper respiratory tract infections, fever, indigestion and diarrhoea were examined.

On July 2, there was a similar outbreak affecting 61 people was reported in Pansang village. Two tested positive for dengue, and two for Japanese encephalitis. On July 10, 131 patients complaining of acute gastroenteritis, loose motions, nausea, fever, cough and headache were examined in Santing L village. Eight cases were positive for dengue and five for Japanese encephalitis.

On July 11, two remote villages Najang and Dungmol, nearly 110 kms away reported fever outbreaks. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and an epidemiologist was sent on a jeep and a Bolero. The car could drive only about 30-40 kms. The road then had to be cleared by bulldozers. “We walked for more than four-five hours to reach the villages,” said John Baite, the district epidemiologist.

The team examined 164 patients. They tested some residents for dengue and they were all negative. They also conducted a rapid blood test for malaria, of which all the samples were negative.

A doctor examines children with fever. (Photo: John Baite)
A doctor examines children with fever. (Photo: John Baite)

No further testing could be done to check the causes of infection in those who did not test positive for any specific disease simply because the villages are so remote. To have blood samples tested, the team would have to get the samples back to a laboratory on the same day and that was not possible. Samples cannot be kept sterile on ice packs for longer.

The medical teams treated the patients assuming that they might have dengue or Japanese encephalitis.

“If there are some positive [Japanese encephalitis or dengue] cases and there are others with similar symptoms, there is a probability that the others were also infected with the disease,” said Dr PK Sen, director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

There is no specific cure for either disease and treatment consists of managing symptoms until a patient recovers. Patients in the Henglep villages were given basic treatment with paracetamol, oral rehydration solution packets and basic antibiotics.

The patients’ journey

Despite the treatment, the outbreak did not abate and patients from Najang and Dungmol villages needed to be transported to the district hospital. The only vehicle that can navigate roads in the area are modified versions of Shaktimaan trucks used by the Indian Army. Some older trucks were auctioned by the Army to civilians in the area, who lent them to district’s health authorities during the outbreak.

On the evening of July 27, the first Shaktimaan truck with 40 people reached the hospital. On July 29, 85 more people came to the hospital and 25 more on the following day. Most of them were from Najang village, some from Hengleng subdivision, F Khonomnun and Thingijang.

Many of the patients were children, who had to be carried for the first eight kilometres on foot. Many patients arrived dehydrated from the long journey.

“We have no choice but to take the journey to be able to receive our treatment” said Lunkhojang, the chief of Najang village, who had come to the hospital with fever and other symptoms. “Adults who could walk joined us but the weaker ones had to be left behind as we could not carry them like the children.”

“The same people we have examined 10 days ago came back to the district hospital,” said Baite.

Patients getting out of trucks at the Churachandpur district hospital. (Photo: Sianthuam Guite)
Patients getting out of trucks at the Churachandpur district hospital. (Photo: Sianthuam Guite)

The 150-bed Churachandpur district hospital had space for only 29 patients from Henglep. The district administration moved the rest to the nearby youth hostel.

Meanwhile, on August 1, the state government sent another medical team of three doctors and 10 health workers to the Henglep subdivisional headquarters. Another team of specialists and paramedics from Imphal were sent for a medical camp at Churachandpur town.

In Santing, state epidemiologist Sasheekumar Mangang found that some patients tested positive for dengue as well as Japanese encephalitis. One woman had dengue, Japanese encephalitis and malaria.

Mangang said that poor living conditions and poverty had made residents more vulnerable to the disease. Most sleep without mosquito nets in villages where lack of sanitation allows water to accumulate forming mosquito breeding sites. Most residents do not take precautions against mosquito bites during the day either.

Patients from Henglep at the Churachandpur district hospital. (Photo: Sianthuam Guite)
Patients from Henglep at the Churachandpur district hospital. (Photo: Sianthuam Guite)

In the beginning of August, the district administration finally sent teams to spray mosquito repellants in the villages where residents tested positive for dengue and Japanese encephalitis.

Even as the district administration struggled to get the fever outbreak under control, state authorities started distributing the homoeopathy medicines to affected patients. The Imphal division of the Central Council of Homeopathy, which is the country’s scientific body for homeopathy, have givem 74,600 people in Churachandpur Belladonna 200 and 64,520 people were given Eupatorium perfoliatum. About 2.31 lakh people in the state have been given these homoeopathy formulas as prevention even though homoeopathy has never been tested and proven effective against Japanese encephalitis.

Sianthuam Guite is a journalist with the Sangai Express.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
    Sponsored Content BY 

    What’s the difference between ‘a’ washing machine and a ‘great’ washing machine?

    The right machine can save water, power consumption, time, energy and your clothes from damage.

    In 2010, Han Rosling, a Swedish statistician, convinced a room full of people that the washing machine was the greatest invention of the industrial revolution. In the TED talk delivered by him, he illuminates how the washing machine freed women from doing hours of labour intensive laundry, giving them the time to read books and eventually join the labour force. Rosling’s argument rings true even today as it is difficult to deny the significance of the washing machine in our everyday lives.

    For many households, buying a washing machine is a sizable investment. Oddly, buyers underestimate the importance of the decision-making process while buying one and don’t research the purchase as much as they would for a television or refrigerator. Most buyers limit their buying criteria to type, size and price of the washing machine.

    Visible technological advancements can be seen all around us, making it fair to expect a lot more from household appliances, especially washing machines. Here are a few features to expect and look out for before investing in a washing machine:

    Cover your basics

    Do you wash your towels every day? How frequently do you do your laundry? Are you okay with a bit of manual intervention during the wash cycle? These questions will help filter the basic type of washing machine you need. The semi-automatics require manual intervention to move clothes from the washing tub to the drying tub and are priced lower than a fully-automatic. A fully-automatic comes in two types: front load and top load. Front loading machines use less water by rotating the inner drum and using gravity to move the clothes through water.

    Size matters

    The size or the capacity of the machine is directly proportional to the consumption of electricity. The right machine capacity depends on the daily requirement of the household. For instance, for couples or individuals, a 6kg capacity would be adequate whereas a family of four might need an 8 kg or bigger capacity for their laundry needs. This is an important factor to consider since the wrong decision can consume an unnecessary amount of electricity.

    Machine intelligence that helps save time

    In situations when time works against you and your laundry, features of a well-designed washing machine can come to rescue. There are programmes for urgent laundry needs that provide clean laundry in a super quick 15 to 30 minutes’ cycle; a time delay feature that can assist you to start the laundry at a desired time etc. Many of these features dispel the notion that longer wash cycles mean cleaner clothes. In fact, some washing machines come with pre-activated wash cycles that offer shortest wash cycles across all programmes without compromising on cleanliness.

    The green quotient

    Despite the conveniences washing machines offer, many of them also consume a substantial amount of electricity and water. By paying close attention to performance features, it’s possible to find washing machines that use less water and energy. For example, there are machines which can adjust the levels of water used based on the size of the load. The reduced water usage, in turn, helps reduce the usage of electricity. Further, machines that promise a silent, no-vibration wash don’t just reduce noise – they are also more efficient as they are designed to work with less friction, thus reducing the energy consumed.

    Customisable washing modes

    Crushed dresses, out-of-shape shirts and shrunken sweaters are stuff of laundry nightmares. Most of us would rather take out the time to hand wash our expensive items of clothing rather than trusting the washing machine. To get the dirt out of clothes, washing machines use speed to first agitate the clothes and spin the water out of them, a process that takes a toll on the fabric. Fortunately, advanced machines come equipped with washing modes that control speed and water temperature depending on the fabric. While jeans and towels can endure a high-speed tumble and spin action, delicate fabrics like silk need a gentler wash at low speeds. Some machines also have a monsoon mode. This is an India specific mode that gives clothes a hot rinse and spin to reduce drying time during monsoons. A super clean mode will use hot water to clean the clothes deeply.

    Washing machines have come a long way, from a wooden drum powered by motor to high-tech machines that come equipped with automatic washing modes. Bosch washing machines include all the above-mentioned features and provide damage free laundry in an energy efficient way. With 32 different washing modes, Bosch washing machines can create custom wash cycles for different types of laundry, be it lightly soiled linens, or stained woollens. The ActiveWater feature in Bosch washing machines senses the laundry load and optimises the usage of water and electricity. Its EcoSilentDrive motor draws energy from a permanent magnet, thereby saving energy and giving a silent wash. The fear of expensive clothes being wringed to shapelessness in a washing machine is a common one. The video below explains how Bosch’s unique VarioDrumTM technology achieves damage free laundry.

    Play

    To start your search for the perfect washing machine, see here.

    This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.