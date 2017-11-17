Research Digest

Lab notes: A new method to clear harmful bacteria from medical equipment

Scientists have developed a new class of surfactants to disrupt microbial assemblies.

by 
Wikimedia Commons

Biofilms are dense, sticky mat like assemblies formed by communities of bacteria in critical medical equipment such as catheters and implants. Such microbial biofilms are hard to eliminate because bacteria build barriers using sugars, proteins and DNA molecules that prevent antibiotics to reach their target sites within microbes. It is also a problem in food processing industry.

Now a team of Indian scientists have figured out to disrupt such microbial assemblies and prevent them from forming.

Researchers from SASTRA University at Thanjavur have synthesised a new class of glycolipid based surfactant from renewable feedstocks, monosaccharide and cashew nut shell liquid. The term “surfactant” stands for “surface active agents” often used in detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers and foaming agents.

“We have developed a simple method to produce non-ionic surfactant from cardanol, which is present in cashew nut shell, a waste material from the cashew-nut industry. The glycolipid surfactant production from waste motivated us to test its capacity to disrupt pathogenic biofilms,” said CS Srinandan, who led the research team along with Subbaiah Nagarajan.

When researchers performed reaction of cardanol derivatives and monosaccharides (carbohydrates like glucose and galactose) under mild conditions, it resulted in formation of glycolipids. Glycolipids derived from glucose displayed exclusive formation of cyclic form, while in case of galactose both cyclic and acyclic structures are formed. This suggested that the nature of monosaccharide determines existence of cyclic or acyclic or both in solution form.

“Glycolipids having cyclic structure self-assemble into the gel in highly hydrophobic solvents and vegetable oils, and display foam formation in water. These glycolipids can have greater significance because commercially used anionic and cationic surfactants have the adverse effect on the biological system,” researchers said.

Biofilm bacteria display resilience towards environmental factors including antibiotics. Around 80% and more bacterial chronic infections are caused by biofilms that are tolerant to 1,000 times more antibiotic concentrations than free-living cells of bacteria.

The new findings hold the promise of developing new strategies to control hospital-acquired infections like pneumonia and urinary tract infection. The study results have been published in journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

“Glycolipid-based surfactants derived from renewable resources could be potentially used in products for washing hands for clinicians, surface cleansing in hospitals and eradicating preformed biofilm in food processing industries,” said Srinandan.

Praveen Kumar Vemula, a scientist at the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Bangalore, who is not connected with the study, said “disruption of biofilms is a much-needed strategy to fight against pathogens. Demonstration of biofilm disruption using glycolipid amphiphiles is very encouraging. Such supramolecular self-assembled materials could be used as compositions for the cleaning surfaces at public places such as hospitals, schools, and public transport areas.”

Another expert VP Venugopalan, who is with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, said “what makes the research work interesting is the ease with which the nonionic surfactants can be synthesized using cheap renewable feedstock and cashew nut shell liquid”.

The research team included Y Siva Prasad, M Sandeep, K Lalitha, K Ranjitha, B Shehnaz, V Sridharan and C Uma Maheswari.

This article was first published by India Science Wire.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.