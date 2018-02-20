public health policy

How Thailand built a universal healthcare system without giving private sector free rein

The country offered robust financing to the public sector rather than relying on markets.

by 
A patient has an ultrasound done at a public health camp in Kalasin province | AFP

Thailand’s Universal Coverage Scheme came out of the manifesto of Thaksin Shinawatra’s Thai Rak Thai party for the 2001 general election. It brought him to power and contributes to his persistent popularity. At the time Shinawatra took over, the government’s tax revenue was just 13% of the Gross Domestic Product – much like in India today. Despite this, Thailand adopted its National Health Security Act in 2002, which created the National Health Security Organisation, an autonomous body under the health ministry that makes decisions on allocation of funds.

The Universal Coverage Scheme provides the budget for the district health systems based on the volume and type of healthcare provided. For outpatient care, funds are disbursed based on the number of people registered with a health centre in that district. The amount per capita is adjusted for the age of the population and the proportion of some chronic diseases being managed. For in-patient care, payment is based on the number of patients treated in any disease category. Unlike the usual insurance schemes, payments are not made case by case. Instead, a year’s budget allocation is computed based on the previous year’s treatment record. The rates are decided by a technical committee and is not subject to the capriciousness of a finance minister. In effect, funding for the scheme is based on requirement and the allocation to health facilities is flexible.

In India, public financing still follows rigid budgetary allocations, leading to inefficiencies. For example, different primary health centres may get the same budgetary allocation despite different numbers and types of patients treated or preventive services provided. The main financing lesson from Thailand’s Universal Coverage Scheme is not purchasing insurance from the private sector but instituting flexible financing of the public sector.

On the same basis as payments are made to the district health systems or to public hospitals, the National Health Security Organisation can purchase healthcare from private hospitals and networks of private providers. But in practice, over 95% of providers and provider networks under the scheme are public because there are slim profit margins under the government scheme. Significant private sector participation is only seen in the case of high-end procedures, and in urban Bangkok.

Institutionalising accountability

The Thai government has also built a system of healthcare provider accountability by instituting a robust grievance management and disputes settlement system. The government holds annual public hearings for members of the Universal Health Scheme. Thailand does not rely on consumer choice and competition leading to improvement of quality. It ensures quality by relying on a step-wise quality improvement process guided by a healthcare accreditation institute. This quality improvement is linked to financial incentives to the healthcare provider’s team. By 2012, almost all hospitals in Thailand were accredited or had quality assurance processes in place.

India has taken tiny steps in this direction. As of now, at least 67 public hospitals are accredited under the national quality assurance system – but there is little seriousness about pushing forward with this. The belief is still in markets and competition.

India’s National Health Protection Scheme is meant largely to buy insurance from the private sector and it can weaken the public sector. It covers only limited in-patient services and does not cover the entire population. It is being operationalised in a context where access to healthcare is not yet assured and unregulated private healthcare markets account for most services. Most importantly, it is being rolled out in a system where primary healthcare is weak and there are no linkages between primary care and other levels of care.

Thailand is not an example of new public management and market-based health sector reform. It is more an example of how understanding the political economy of healthcare helps organise services better, to have a more robust human resource strategy and a more flexible and responsive public financing of healthcare, despite changes in government and economic ups and downs.

This is the second part of a two-part series. The first part can be read here.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Relying on the power of habits to solve India’s mammoth sanitation problem

Adopting three simple habits can help maximise the benefits of existing sanitation infrastructure.

India’s sanitation problem is well documented – the country was recently declared as having the highest number of people living without basic sanitation facilities. Sanitation encompasses all conditions relating to public health - especially sewage disposal and access to clean drinking water. Due to associated losses in productivity caused by sickness, increased healthcare costs and increased mortality, India recorded a loss of 5.2% of its GDP to poor sanitation in 2015. As tremendous as the economic losses are, the on-ground, human consequences of poor sanitation are grim - about one in 10 deaths, according to the World Bank.

Poor sanitation contributes to about 10% of the world’s disease burden and is linked to even those diseases that may not present any correlation at first. For example, while lack of nutrition is a direct cause of anaemia, poor sanitation can contribute to the problem by causing intestinal diseases which prevent people from absorbing nutrition from their food. In fact, a study found a correlation between improved sanitation and reduced prevalence of anaemia in 14 Indian states. Diarrhoeal diseases, the most well-known consequence of poor sanitation, are the third largest cause of child mortality in India. They are also linked to undernutrition and stunting in children - 38% of Indian children exhibit stunted growth. Improved sanitation can also help reduce prevalence of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs). Though not a cause of high mortality rate, NTDs impair physical and cognitive development, contribute to mother and child illness and death and affect overall productivity. NTDs caused by parasitic worms - such as hookworms, whipworms etc. - infect millions every year and spread through open defecation. Improving toilet access and access to clean drinking water can significantly boost disease control programmes for diarrhoea, NTDs and other correlated conditions.

Unfortunately, with about 732 million people who have no access to toilets, India currently accounts for more than half of the world population that defecates in the open. India also accounts for the largest rural population living without access to clean water. Only 16% of India’s rural population is currently served by piped water.

However, there is cause for optimism. In the three years of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the country’s sanitation coverage has risen from 39% to 65% and eight states and Union Territories have been declared open defecation free. But lasting change cannot be ensured by the proliferation of sanitation infrastructure alone. Ensuring the usage of toilets is as important as building them, more so due to the cultural preference for open defecation in rural India.

According to the World Bank, hygiene promotion is essential to realise the potential of infrastructure investments in sanitation. Behavioural intervention is most successful when it targets few behaviours with the most potential for impact. An area of public health where behavioural training has made an impact is WASH - water, sanitation and hygiene - a key issue of UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. Compliance to WASH practices has the potential to reduce illness and death, poverty and improve overall socio-economic development. The UN has even marked observance days for each - World Water Day for water (22 March), World Toilet Day for sanitation (19 November) and Global Handwashing Day for hygiene (15 October).

At its simplest, the benefits of WASH can be availed through three simple habits that safeguard against disease - washing hands before eating, drinking clean water and using a clean toilet. Handwashing and use of toilets are some of the most important behavioural interventions that keep diarrhoeal diseases from spreading, while clean drinking water is essential to prevent water-borne diseases and adverse health effects of toxic contaminants. In India, Hindustan Unilever Limited launched the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, a WASH behaviour change programme, to complement the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Through its on-ground behaviour change model, SASB seeks to promote the three basic WASH habits to create long-lasting personal hygiene compliance among the populations it serves.

This touching film made as a part of SASB’s awareness campaign shows how lack of knowledge of basic hygiene practices means children miss out on developmental milestones due to preventable diseases.

Play

SASB created the Swachhata curriculum, a textbook to encourage adoption of personal hygiene among school going children. It makes use of conceptual learning to teach primary school students about cleanliness, germs and clean habits in an engaging manner. Swachh Basti is an extensive urban outreach programme for sensitising urban slum residents about WASH habits through demos, skits and etc. in partnership with key local stakeholders such as doctors, anganwadi workers and support groups. In Ghatkopar, Mumbai, HUL built the first-of-its-kind Suvidha Centre - an urban water, hygiene and sanitation community centre. It provides toilets, handwashing and shower facilities, safe drinking water and state-of-the-art laundry operations at an affordable cost to about 1,500 residents of the area.

HUL’s factory workers also act as Swachhata Doots, or messengers of change who teach the three habits of WASH in their own villages. This mobile-led rural behaviour change communication model also provides a volunteering opportunity to those who are busy but wish to make a difference. A toolkit especially designed for this purpose helps volunteers approach, explain and teach people in their immediate vicinity - their drivers, cooks, domestic helps etc. - about the three simple habits for better hygiene. This helps cast the net of awareness wider as regular interaction is conducive to habit formation. To learn more about their volunteering programme, click here. To learn more about the Swachh Aadat Swachh Bharat initiative, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hindustan Unilever and not by the Scroll editorial team.