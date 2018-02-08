News Brief

Insurance policy clauses excluding genetic disorders are unconstitutional, rules Delhi High Court

Justice Pratibha M Singh said there is an urgent need to frame guidelines to prevent such discrimination.

by 
IANS

The Delhi High Court on Monday ruled that clauses in insurance policies that exclude genetic disorders are ambiguous and violate Article 14 of the Constitution, which says citizens will be treated equally before law, Bar and Bench reported.

The right to health insurance is an integral part of the right to health and healthcare as recognised by Article 21, Justice Pratibha M Singh said, while hearing a petition filed by Jai Prakash Tayal against United India Insurance.

The judge observed that several medical conditions that affect a large number of people, including cardiac conditions, high blood pressure, and diabetes, could be categorised as genetic disorders, Live Law reported. “The broad exclusion of genetic disorders from insurance contracts or claims is illegal and unconstitutional,” Justice Singh said.

The judge said the exclusion of genetic disorders is not merely a contractual issue between the insurance company and the insured, but “spills into the broader canvas of Right to Health”. “There appears to be an urgent need to frame a proper framework to prevent against genetic discrimination as also to protect collection, preservation and confidentiality of genetic data,” she added.

Singh ordered the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority to take a look at exclusionary clauses in insurance contracts, and ensure that the companies do not reject the claims of those who suffer from genetic diseases.

United India Insurance had challenged a lower court’s order in favour of Tayal, whose insurance claim was rejected as he suffers from Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy, a disease that results in abnormal thickening of the muscular tissue of the heart.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When did we start parenting our parents?

As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.

From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.

And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.

The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.

In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.

It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.

As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.

Play

To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.