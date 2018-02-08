UP government, Union Health Ministry get NHRC notices after patient seen using severed leg as pillow

The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre, taking note of a video that went viral, in which a road accident victim is seen using his severed leg as a pillow at a Jhansi government hospital.
The commission asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajive Kumar to submit a detailed report on the matter within four weeks. It also asked the secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Ministry to file a report on whether government doctors and hospitals have been issued guidelines about compliance with norms regarding disposal of biomedical waste.
The commission said that the incident, if true, was an “unethical and negligent act” on the part of the medical staff, and not only violated medical norms but also the dignity of a patient who was already undergoing trauma. The NHRC said the amputated limb carried the risk of infection not only for the patient, but the entire hospital ward.
Two doctors and two nurses at the emergency ward of the Maharani Laxmi Bai Jhansi Medical College hospital were suspended on Saturday after the video emerged on social media. The Uttar Pradesh government has set up a four-member committee to look into the case.
The patient, identified as 28-year-old Ghanshyam, is a cleaner of a school bus. He was brought to the hospital after the bus met with an accident on the way to school. At least a dozen children were also injured in the accident.
As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.
From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.
And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.
The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.
In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.
It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.
