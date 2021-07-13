Movie trailers ‘Mimi’ trailer: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in film about surrogacy Laxman Utekar’s remake of Samruddhi Porey’s ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy!’ will be out on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30. Scroll Staff An hour ago Kriti Sanon in Mimi (2021) | Jio Studios/Dinesh Vijan Play Mimi (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Mimi Kriti Sanon Pankaj Tripathi Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments