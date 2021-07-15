Streaming ‘Hostel Daze’ season 2: Comedy series will be out on Amazon Prime Video on July 23 Directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, and starring Adarsh Gourav, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa and Ayushi Gupta. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Hostel Daze Season 2 (2021) | The Viral Fever/Amazon Prime Video Play Hostel Daze season 2 (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Hostel Daze season 2 The Viral Fever Amazon Prime Video Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments