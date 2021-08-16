Movie trailers ‘Home’ trailer: A technologically-challenged father tries to make sense of the world Written and directed by Rojin Thomas. The cast includes Indrans and Sreenath Bhasi. Out on Amazon Prime Video on August 19. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Indrans in Home (2021) | Vijay Babu Play Home (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Home trailer Indrans Rojin Thomas Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments