Movie trailers ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’ trailer: Comedy stars Jassie Gill and Surbhi Jyoti Ssaurabh Tyagi’s film will be premiered on Zee5 on September 10. The cast includes Surekha Sikri, Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Surbhi Jyoti and Jassie Gill in Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? (2021) | Pen Studios/Zee5 Play Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? Jassie Gill Surbhi Jyoti Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments