Movie trailers 'Spencer' trailer: Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana Pablo Larrain's biopic will be out in cinemas on November 5. The cast includes Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago