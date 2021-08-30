Movie trailers ‘Annabelle Sethupathi’ trailer: Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu in Tamil fantasy comedy Deepak Sundarrajan’s film, which also stars Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Yogi Babu, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Taapsee Pannu and VIjay Sethupathi in Annabelle Sethupathi (2021) | Passion Studios/Disney+ Hotstar Play Annabelle Sethupathi (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Annabelle Sethupathi Vijay Sethupathi Taapsee Pannu Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio