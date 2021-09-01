Movie trailers ‘Tuck Jagadish’ trailer: Nani leads Telugu family drama Shiva Nirvana’s movie also stars Jagapati Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma. Out on Amazon Prime Video on September 10. Scroll Staff An hour ago Nani in Tuck Jagadish (2021) | Shine Screens/Amazon Prime Video Play Tuck Jagadish (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Tuck Jagadish Nani Shiva Nirvana Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments