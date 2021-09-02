Movie trailers ‘Red Notice’ trailer: Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in heist thriller Rawson Marshall Thurber’s film will be out on Netflix on November 12. Scroll Staff An hour ago Gal Gadot in Red Notice (2021) | Netflix Play Red Notice (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Gal Gadot Ryan Reynolds Dwayne Johnson Red Notice Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments