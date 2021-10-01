Streaming ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’: True-crime show revisits the demise of 11 members of a family Leena Yadav’s series will be out on Netflix on October 8. The music is by AR Rahman and Qutub-E-Kripa. Scroll Staff An hour ago House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021) | Netflix Play House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths Leena Yadav Netflix Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio