Movie trailers Watch: Clip from Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’, out in India on October 22 The period drama stars Jodie Comer, Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Scroll Staff 7 hours ago Adam Driver in The Last Duel (2021) | 20th Century Studios Play The Last Duel (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Last Duel Ridley Scott Adam Driver Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments