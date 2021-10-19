Streaming Watch: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ is about the back story of intelligence agent Himmat Singh Created and co-directed by Neeraj Pandey and starring Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak and Aftab Shivdasani. Out on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops 1.5 (2021) | Netflix Play Special Ops 1.5 (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Special Ops 1.5 Neeraj Pandey Kay Kay Menon Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments