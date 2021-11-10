Movie trailers ‘Being the Ricardos’ trailer: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Aaron Sorkin’s film, set during a production week of the popular sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’, will be out on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Nicole Kidman in Being The Ricardos (2021) | Amazon Prime Video Play Being the Ricardos (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Being the Ricardos Nicole Kidman Javier Bardem Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments