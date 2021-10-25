The sequel to Bunty aur Babli (2005) features two sets of cons: Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in one corner and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the other. Bunty aur Babli 2 will be released in cinemas on November 19.

The comedy has been written and directed by Varun V Sharma. The first movie, written by Jaideep Sahni and directed by Shaad Ali, starred Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as a pair of confidence tricksters. Saif Ali Khan, who has replaced Bachchan in the sequel, was paired with Mukerji in Hum Tum and Ta Ra Rum Pum.

“Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a game of cat and mouse between the OG con couple and the New con couple trying to prove that they are better than what the originals were in their prime,” Khan said in a press statement. Pankaj Tripathi plays a police officer in the new movie.